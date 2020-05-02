Transcript for Senate votes to acquit President Trump on both articles of impeachment

The impeachment trial of president Donald Trump. Now reported George Stephanopoulos. Good afternoon and welcome to our special coverage of the senate trial of president trump the final votes today. But the president impeached by the house on December 19 on a near party line vote. This trial began three weeks ago in the senate. And today no more mysteries every single Democrat and voted to convict the president. Every single Republican say one. Will vote to acquit the president that Republican Mitt Romney he spoke on the senate floor earlier this afternoon. As a senator juror. I swore an oath before god. Exercise impartial justice. I am profoundly. Religious. My faith. Is at the heart of who I am. The great question the constitution task senators to answer. Is whether the president committed an act so extreme and egregious. That it rises to the level of a high crime. And misdemeanor. Yes he did. I wanted our senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce up there on Capitol Hill marry a piece of history. Right there are no senator has ever voted to convict a president of his own party at an impeachment trial. And George this was so dramatic and surprising even though we knew this. The possibility because Mitt Romney on the floor this morning doing what no one else in his party has been willing to do to go out there and say that not only. It is what the president did hear wrong when he said it was quote an appalling abuse of public trustee went on to say that. It was a flagrant assault on our electoral rights our national security and our fundamental values this was eight deeply. Difficult and personal decision for Mitt Romney said at the beginning of his remarks that his faith his Mormon faith weighed heavily on this decision saying that it was a decision made out of an inescapable conviction that might pose before god demanded it and we know that he was thinking. About not just what happened here today but what about what future generations would be thinking when they look back on how Mitt Romney and how Republicans handled. This decision how the how the lens of history is going to treat all of this. And Georgia is just remarkable considering the fact that Mitt Romney used to be the Republican standard bearer he was the Republican nominee for president not long ago. And now the only senator here to break with his party and vote. To convict the president long and complicated history with president trump as well accepted his endorsement in 2012. Was harshly critical of him during the 2016. Campaign but has voted with the more than 80% of the time. In the senate want to go to our chief White House correspondent John Karl for more on this John coming in today the president hoped. For a bipartisan vote for acquittal but one by one those Democrats were on the fence. Joseph mansion a West Virginia curse and cinema of Arizona Doug Jones of Alabama all said they would vote to convict on both counts and now he Fiat faces his vote. For Mitt Romney I imagine he is live it. There's no question about that George look this is it in practical terms it doesn't mean anything the president either. Wither without Mitt Romney's votes is not can be removed from office. But symbolically. It is everything. The White House has pushed very hard to portray this as a purely partisan impeachment. And in the house that's exactly what it was not a single Republican voted to impeach the president. And they really believe that's what it was going to be the situation in the senate but now here you have. A Republican and not just any Republican but the former Republican presidential nominee. Come out and say that he is voting to remove the president from office to convict him on impeachment. Chris Christie you know Mitt Romney you know Donald Trump what's your read. It's a very complicated relationship between these two guys. You go back to 2012 we're trump enthusiastically endorsed him and Ronnie was right appear new Yorker trump tower enthusiastically embracing Donald Trump. Fast forward to 2060 Rummy took no position in the presidential race until trump pulled ahead. And then he made that really stinging indictment of trump in the speech he gave in 2016. Yet. She sacked twice and trump tower an interview to be troubled trump secretary of state. So this is a really complicated issue and I don't think it's nearly as clear as it's being portrayed today marked personal or blockage or chief just. Isn't it is in the chamber now let's listen House of Representatives against Donald John trump president of the State's. As a reminder to everyone in the chamber as well as those in the galleries. Demonstrations of approval or disapproval are prohibited. The majority leader is recognized. Machine justice the senator is now ready to vote on the articles of impeachment. And after that is gone we will adjourn the court of impeachment. The clerk will now read the first article of impeachment. Article one abuse of power. The constitution provides the House of Representatives. Quote shall have the top sole power of impeachment. And quote. And at the president quote shall be removed from office on impeachment for and conviction of treason bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors closed clip. In his conduct of the office of president of the United States and in violation of his constitutional oath faithfully to execute the office of president of the United States. And to the best of his ability preserve protect and defend the constitution of the United States. And in violation of his constitutional duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed. Donald. Office president trump solicited the interference of a foreign government. Ukraine. In the 20/20. United States presidential election he did so through scheme or course of conduct. That included soliciting the government of Ukraine to publicly announce investigations that would benefit his reelection. Harm the election prospects of the political opponent and influence the 2020 United States presidential election to his advantage. President trop also sought to pressure the government of Ukraine to take these steps by conditioning official United States government acts at significant value. To Ukraine on its public announcement of the investigations. President trapped engaged in this scheme or course of conduct for corrupt purposes in pursuit of personal political benefit. In doing so president trapped use the powers of the presidency. And a man at a compromise national security of the United States and undermine the integrity of the United States democratic process he does ignored and entered the interest of the nation. President trapping gauged in this scheme or course of conduct to the following means. One. President trop acting both directly and through his agents within and outside the United States government. Corruptly solicited. The government of Ukraine to publicly announce investigations into a name a political opponent former vice president. Joseph. By Russia alleging that Ukraine rather than Russia interfered in the 2016. United States presidential election. Two with the same corrupt motives president trump acting both directly and through his agents within the outside of the United States government. Conditioned to official acts on the public announcements that he had requested. A the release of 391 million dollars at the United States taxpayer funds that congress had appropriated and a bipartisan basis for the purpose. A providing vital military and security assistance to Ukraine. To oppose Russian aggression and which president truck had ordered suspended. And be. And head of state meeting at the White House which the president of Ukraine sought to demonstrate continued United States support for the government of Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. Three faced with the public revelation of his actions president trap ultimately released the military and security assistance to the government of Ukraine and has persisted. In openly and corruptly urging and soliciting Ukraine to undertake investigations for his personal political benefit. These actions were consistent with president Trump's previous invitations. A foreign interference in the United States elections. In all of this president trap that use the powers of the presidency. By ignoring and injuring national security and other vital national interest. To obtain an improper personal political benefit. He has also betrayed the nation by using his high office to enlist a foreign power and corrupting democratic elections. Where for president trumped by such conduct has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security. And the constitution if allowed to remain in office and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self governance and the rule of law. President truck does warrants impeachment and trial. Removal from office and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor. Trust or profit and that under the United States. Each senator when his or her name is called we'll stand in his or her place and vote guilty. Or not guilty as required by rule 23 of the senate rules on impeachment. Article one section three clause six of the constitution. Regarding the vote required for conviction on impeachment. Provides that no person shall be convicted without the concurrence of two thirds of the Mets met burst president. The question is on the first article of impeachment. Senators how say you is the respondent Donald John trump guilty or not guilty. A roll call vote is required the clerk will call the roll. Mr. around ten. Mister Alexander. Not guilty miss Baldwin. This bald win guilty mr. Branson. Mr. morass. Not guilty. Mr. Bennett. Guilty. This is but aren't. This is Blackburn. Not guilty. Mr. Blumenthal. Mr. Blumenthal. Are guilty. Mr. blunt. Mr. blunt. Not guilty. Mr. Booker. Mr. Booker. Guilty. Mr. buzz who. Mr. postman. Not guilty. Mr. bronze. Mr. brawn. Not guilty mr. brown. Mr. brown. Guilty mr. Burke. Mr. Byrd. Not guilty ms. Cantwell. Ms. cam while. Guilty mrs. captive. This is capped a two. Not guilty mr. Carden. Mr. Carden. And guilty. Mr. carper. Mr. carper. Guilty mr. Casey. Mr. Casey. Guilty. Mr. Cassidy. Mr. Kass in the not guilty ms. Collins. Ms. Collins. And not guilty mr. couldn't. Mr. canoes. Guilty mr. corn and mr. corn and not guilty ms. Cortez Masco. This Cortez masked. Guilty mr. Khan. Mr. cotton. Not guilty. Mr. Kramer. Mr. Kramer. Not guilty mr. gripe. Mr. crate. Not guilty mr. cruise. Mr. Cruz. Not guilty mr. Gaines. Mr. Gaines. Not guilty mr. Duckworth. Ms. Duckworth. And guilty mr. Durbin. Mr. Durbin. Guilty. Mr. enzi up mr. and seen. Not guilty ms. aren't. Police aren't. Not guilty. Mrs. Feinstein. Mrs. Feinstein. Guilty this is Fisher. This is Fisher. Not guilty. Mister Gardiner. Mr. Gardiner. Not guilty this is kilogram. Mrs. Gillibrand. Guilty. Mr. Graham. Mr. Graham. Not guilty mr. Grassley. Mr. Grassley. Not guilty ms. Harris. Ms. Harris. Guilty. This hasn't. This has soon. Guilty mr. Hawley. Mr. hall me. Not guilty. Mr. Heinrich. Mr. Hinrich. Gil team this around now. Ms. Ferraro no. Guilty mr. Hoeven. Mr. ho then. Not guilty this is tied Smith. Mrs. Hyde Smith. Not guilty the strain off. Mr. in half the not guilty mr. Johnson. Mr. Johnson. Not guilty mr. Jones. Mr. Jones. Guilty. Mr. king. Mr. Cain. Guilty mr. Kennedy. Mr. Kennedy. Not guilty. Mr. king. Mr. king guilty miss clover char. Chris curvature are guilty mr. Lange for but mr. Lankford. Not guilty mr. Leahy. Mr. Leahy. Guilty mr. lay up mr. Lee. Not guilty this is leveler. Mrs. left learn not guilty mr. mansion. Mr. man Chan. Guilty mr. Markey. Mr. Markey. Guilty mr. McConnell. Mr. McConnell. Not guilty mystic salad. This mix Sally. Not guilty. Mr. Menendez. Mr. Menendez. Guilty mr. Merkley. Mr. Merkley a guilty mr. Moran. Mr. Moran. Not guilty ms. Murkowski. Ms. Murkowski. Not guilty mr. Murphy hit. Mr. Murphy and killed she misses mark. Mrs. Murray. Guilty mr. Paul. Mr. Paul. Not guilty mr. Perdue. Mr. Perdue. Not guilty mr. Peters. Mr. Peters. Guilty mr. apartment. Mr. Portman. Not guilty. Mystery. Mr. Reid killed TMR. Rash. Mystery grayish. Not guilty mr. Roberts. Mr. Roberts. Not guilty mr. rom. Mr. Romney. Guilty miss rose and miss resident. Killed team surrounds. Mr. rounds. Not guilty mr. rubio. Mr. rubio. Not guilty mr. Sanders. Mr. Sanders. Guilty. Mr. set us. Mr. SaaS. Not guilty mr. shots. Missed two shots. Killed team mr. Schumer. Mr. Schumer. Guilty mr. Scott of Florida. Mr. Scott of Florida are. Not guilty mr. Scott of South Carolina. Mr. Scott of South Carolina. Not guilty mr. Shaheen. Mrs. Shaheen. Guilty. Mr. Shelby. Mr. Shelby. Not guilty missed cinema. Cinema. Guilty mist net. Ms. Smith. Guilty ms. Stabenow. This data now. Guilty. Mr. Sullivan. Mr. seller then. Not guilty. Mr. tester. Mr. tester. Guilty mr. Spann. District and not guilty mr. Tillis. Mr. Tillis. Not guilty mr. chew me out mystery to me. Not guilty mr. you don't. Mr. Udall. Guilty mr. van haul and mr. van haul and guilty mr. Warner. Mr. Warner. Guilty miss Warren. This war in guilty mr. White House. Mr. White House. Guilty mr. wicker. Mr. wicker. Not guilty mr. Wyden. Mr. Wyden. Guilty mr. yum. Mr. young. Not guilty. There you have and president trump acquitted in the senate near party line vote all the Democrats voting to convict all the Republican save one. Voting to acquit the president stark scene there on the senate floor. No long speeches just to senator standing at their seats and delivering their verdict on the president there's one more article to come. As the clerk tallies the role right there and Mary Bruce up there on Capitol Hill you really could tell it to different senate convened for this trial. Absolutely George it is remarkable just to see all of the senators there one by one having to stand and announced guilty or not guilty after two weeks. Of this intense trial and I will say it did come as as a bit of a surprise today to see how unified Democrats work. We just moments before this vote as senator Joseph Manchin of West Virginia announcing that he was gonna stand with the party and vote today to convict the president of course is shattering. Donald Trump's hopes that he would have a bipartisan. Acquittal but in the end Joseph Manchin even though we know that this is a very difficult decision for him a politically risky. Decision for the red state senator the president's very popular. Back home in West Virginia but he said ultimately but the president's actions of course did rise to the level of this heat and. Remove all meant 48 senators have pronounced Donald John trump president the United States guilty as charged. 52 senators have pronounced him not guilty as charged. Two thirds of the senators present not having pronounced him guilty. The senate a judge's that the respondent. Donald John trump president of the United States is not guilty as charged in the first article. Of impeachment. Chief Justice reminding us Teradata on the actual conditions were orderly succession of my close to return to give two thirds vote. Article two obstruction of congress. The constitution provides that the House of Representatives shall have the sole power of impeachment. And that the president shall be removed from office on impeachment for and conviction. Treason bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors. It is conduct of the office of the president of the United States and in violation of his constitutional oath faithfully to execute the office. A president of the United States and to the best of his ability preserve protect and defend the constitution of the united stage. And in violation of his constitutional duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed. Donald. Defiance of subpoenas issued by the House of Representatives. Pursuant to its sole power of impeachment. President trump has abused the powers of the presidency. In a manner offensive to and subversive of the constitution. In that. The House of Representatives has engaged in an impeachment inquiry focused on president France corrupt solicitation. By the government of Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 United States presidential election. As part of this impeachment inquiry the committee is undertaking the investigation. Serve subpoenas seeking documents and testimony. Deemed vital to the inquiry from various executive branch agencies and offices and current and former officials. In response without lawful cause or excused president trump directed executive branch agencies offices and officials. Not to comply with those subpoenas. President trump dust into post the powers of the presidency. Against the lawful subpoenas of the house of represented as. And as soon to himself functions and judgment necessary. To the exercise of the sole power of impeachment. Vested by the constitution in the House of Representatives. President trump abuse the powers of its high office to the following means. One directing the White House to defy a lawful subpoena by withholding the production of documents sought therein by the committee's. To directing other executive branch agencies and offices. To defy the lawful subpoenas and withhold the production of documents. And records from the committee's. In response to which the Department of State. Office of Management and Budget department of energy and Department of Defense refused to produce a single document or record. Three directing current and former executive branch officials. Not to cooperate with the committees in response to which night administration officials defied subpoenas for testimony. Namely John-Michael Mick more meaning Robert B Blair Johnny Eisenberg Michael Ellis Christian wells Griffith. Russell T bought. Michael Duffy. Bryan McCormick and she all right rappel. These actions were consistent with president Trump's previous efforts to undermine United States government investigations. Into foreign interference. In United States elections. Through these actions president trump sought to error gave to himself the right to determine the propriety scope and nature I'm an impeachment inquiry. Into his own conduct. As well as the you know or out unilateral prerogative to deny any and all information to the House of Representatives. In the exercise of its sole power of impeachment. In the history of the republic no president has ever ordered the complete defiance of an impeachment inquiry. Or sought to obstruct and impede so comprehensively the ability of the House of Representatives. To investigate. High crimes and misdemeanors. This abuse of office served to cover up the president's own. Repeated misconduct into seizing control the power of impeachment. And thus to nullify a vital constitutional safeguard. Vested solely in the House of Representatives. In all of this president trump has acted in a manner. Contrary to his trust as president and subversive of the constitutional government. To the great prejudice of the cause of law and justice and to the manifest injury of the people of the United States. Wherefore president trumped by such conduct has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to the constitution. If allowed to remain in office and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self governance and the rule of law. President trump does warrants impeachment and trial removal from office and disqualification. To hold and enjoy. Any office of honor trust or profit under the United States. The question is on the second article of impeachment. Senators how say you is the respondent Donald John trump guilty or not guilty the clerk will call the roll. Mister Alexander. Not guilty. Ms. Baldwin. Guilty. Mr. brass so. Not guilty. Mr. Bennett. Guilty. Mrs. Blackburn. Not guilty mr. Blumenthal. Guilty. Mr. blunt. Not guilty. Mr. Booker. Guilty. Mister Bozeman. Not guilty. Mr. Perot on. Not guilty. Mr. brown. Guilty. Mr. per. Not guilty. Ms. Cantwell. Guilty. This is capped a town. Not guilty. Mr. Carden. Guilty. Mr. carper. Guilty. Mr. Casey. Kicked guilty. Mr. Cassidy. Not guilty. Ms. Collins. Not guilty. Mr. cans. Guilty. Mr. corn and not guilty. Ms. Cortez mass Joseph. Guilty. Mr. cotton. Not guilty mr. Kramer. Not guilty mr. crate though. Not guilty. Mr. cruise. Not guilty. Mr. Danes. Not guilty. Mr. Duckworth. Guilty mr. Durbin. Guilty. Mr. enzi. Not guilty. Ms. Ernst. Not guilty mrs. Feinstein. Guilty mrs. Fisher. Not guilty. Mr. Gardner. Not guilty. This is Gillibrand. Guilty mr. Graham. Not guilty. Mr. Grassley. Not guilty. News Terrence. Guilty. His house and guilty. Mr. hauling out. Not guilty mr. Hinrich. Guilty. His her row now. Guilty. Mr. Hoeven. Not guilty mrs. Hyde Smith. Not guilty mr. in half. Not guilty mr. Johnson. Not guilty mr. jams. Guilty mr. Cain. Guilty mr. Kennedy. I'm not guilty. Mr. Kean. Guilty in. Miss clover char. Guilty. Mr. Lankford. Not guilty mr. Leahy. Guilty mr. Lee. Not guilty this is left clerk. Not guilty. Mr. mansion. Guilty mr. Markey. Guilty mr. McConnell. Not guilty ms. nicks Sally. Not guilty. Mr. Menendez. Guilty. Mr. Merkley. Guilty mr. Moran. Not guilty ms. Murkowski. Not guilty. Mr. Murphy. Guilty mrs. Murray. Guilty mr. Paul. Not guilty. Mr. Perdue. Not guilty mr. Peters. Guilty mr. Portman. Not guilty. Mr. Reid. Guilty mr. rich. Not guilty mr. Roberts. Not guilty mr. Romney. Not guilty. Ms. Rosen. Guilty. Mr. rounds. Not guilty mr. rubio. Not guilty mr. Sanders. Guilty. Mr. SaaS. Not guilty missed are shots. Guilty mr. Schumer. Guilty mr. Scott a Florida. Not guilty mr. Scott a South Carolina. Not guilty mr. Shaheen. Guilty mr. shelving. Not guilty. Ms. cinema. Guilty ms. Smith. Guilty news stab a now. Guilty and mr. Sullivan out. Not guilty mr. tester. Guilty mr. stand. Not guilty mr. tell us. Not guilty mr. teaming. Not guilty mr. you'd all. Guilty mr. van Holland. Guilty mr. Warner. Guilty news Warren. Guilty mr. White House. Guilty mr. wicker. Not guilty mr. Wyden. Guilty mr. young. Not guilty. Yeah. There you have it in an article two president trump acquitted straight party line vote. 53 for acquittal all Republicans 47 for guilty all Democrats. They will tally the role now the Chief Justice will announce the verdict. And then the trial will be adjourned. Somewhat quicker trial than the one faced by President Clinton back in 1999. Which stretch on after during depositions from witnesses for several weeks. Chief Justice now looking and the tally. On this article of impeachment 47 senators have pronounced Donald John trump president of the United States guilty as charged. 53 senators have pronounced him not guilty as charged. Two thirds of the senators present not having pronounced him guilty. The senate a judges that respondent Donald John trump. President of United States is not guilty as charged in the second article of impeachment. The presiding officer directs judgment to be entered in accordance with the judgment of the senate as follows. The senate having tried Donald John trump president of the United States. Upon two articles of impeachment exhibited against him by the House of Representatives. And two thirds of the senators present not having found him guilty of the charges contained therein. It is therefore ordered and adjudged that the said Donald John trump be and he is hereby. Acquitted of the charges instead articles. Mr. Joseph the majority leader is recognized us on an order kudos. The clerk will report. Ordered that the secretary be directed to communicate to the secretary of state. As provided by rule 23 of the rules of procedure and practice and senate. When sitting on impeachment trials and also to the house of represented as the judgment of the senate in the case of Donald John trump. And transmit a certified copy of the judgment to each. Without objection the order will be entered. Mystery of justice. Majority leader's Rick. Before this processed folic. Includes I want a very quickly acknowledge the through the people who helped the sun and fulfill our duty. These past weeks. First and foremost. I don't mock college drawn Mintz acting Chief Justice Robert -- presiding over the senate trial with a clear head. Study have. And the forbearance that this rare occasion demands. We know full well that is presences are presiding officer of ten in addition to not instead. His day job across the street. Shows on at five C chief justice and a stuff to help them perform this unique role. Like his predecessor Chief Justice Rehnquist the senate will be awarding chief Justice Roberts the golden double. To commemorate his time presiding over this body. We typically wore this to new senators after about a hundred hours in the chair but I think we can agree to Chief Justice. Has put his dues and then saw. Page is delivering ago. You very much. Of course there are countless other professionals whose efforts were central. More thorough fact offer next week all of those things. From the secretary this unsolved question the parliament Ter and the sergeant at arms Chaman and beyond. But there are two more routes are blocked the final out now first. The two different classes of senate pages. Who participated in this trial their footwork and cool under pressure literally kept the floor running. Our current class them on board right in the middle of the third presidential impeachment trial in American history. And quickly found themselves and deliver it. A 180. Question cards from senators just to the dial. No pressure right dust. So thank you all very much for your report. And second of five men and women of the capitol police we know that the safety of our democracy literally rests in their hands. Every single good. But the heightened measures surrounding the trial met even more hours. And even more work. And even more vigilant. Thank you all very much for your service to this body. And to the country. That chair recognizes the democratic leaders I join the Republican leader in thanking the personnel. Who aided the senate over the past several weeks capitol police to an outstanding job day in day out. To protect the members of this chamber their staffs the press and everyone who works in and visits this capital. There were asked to work extra shifts. And in greater numbers to provide additional security over the past three weeks thank you to every one of them. I too would like to thank those wonderful pages I so much enjoyed you with you're serious faces walking down. Right here and giving the Chief Justice are questions. As the leader noted. The new class of pages started midway in this impeachment trial. When you take a new job you usually given a few days to take stock of things get up to speed. This class was given no such leeway but they stepped right in doing this to be. Ferrying hundreds of questions from US senators to the Chief Justice on national television. Is not how most of us spend our first week at work. But they did it with aplomb. I'd also like to extend my personal thank you to David how to director. Of the office of acute accessibility services. Tyler pump free supervisor and grace Ridgway the wonderful director of capital facilities. Every one graces every one graces team on grace's team worked so hard to make sure we were ready for impeachment. Gary Richardson known affectionately to us as tiny. The chief chamber attend. Jim Hoover. And the capital and the cabinet shop who built new cabinets. To deprive us of the use of our electronics and flip phones during the trial. Brenda bird. One. Brenda bird and her team did a spectacular job of keeping the capital clean. And Leiden went and his team. Move move the furniture and then moved it again and again and again grace we appreciate all your hard work. Please convey our sincerest thanks to your staff. Thank you all the whole staff for your diligent work through many long days in late nights during this very trying time. In our nation's history. There should cut and they chair also wishes to make it very brief statement. I would like to begin by thanking the majority leader and the democratic leader for their support. As I attempted to carry out bill defined responsibilities. In an unfamiliar setting. They ensured that I had the wise counsel of the senate itself through its secretary and her legislative staff. I'm especially grateful to the parliamentarian and her deputy for their unfailing patience and keen insight. And likewise grateful to the sergeant at arms and his staff for the assistance and many courtesies that they extended. During my period of required residency. And thank you all for making my presence here as comfortable as possible. As I depart the chamber I do so with an invitation to visit the court. By long tradition and in memory of the 135. Years we sat in this building. We keep the front row of the gallery in our courtroom open. For members of congress who might want to drop by to see an argument. Or to escape one. I also depart with sincere good wishes as we carry out our common commitment to the constitution. Through the distinct roles assigned to us by their charter. You have been generous hosts and I look forward to seeing you again. Under happier circumstances. It's. The majority leader. A move that this sooner than a quarter impeachment only articles against Donald. Drawn. Trouble adjourned shunted off. Without objection the motion is agreed to the senate sitting as a court of impeachment stands adjourned sine die. Chief Justice will not be a scored from the chamber as a gavels the senate trial of president trump. To close thanking the senators for their work for their hospitality in essence over the last several weeks and encouraging them in there what he called. All of their common commitment. To the constitution. We know I had two presidential impeachment Celeste 21 years presents impeached by the house acquitted. By this and I wanna start with Terry Moran right now Tehran of the words of Ken Starr when he is defending the president. On the senate floor prosecuted President Clinton defended president trump and rude what he called the age of impeachment. The age of impeachment which he as you pointed out was one of the investigators but if it becomes just another weapon. In partisan warfare. Then it does undermine the color scheme of constitutional government. This verdict will be part of that no question about it I thought it would be an anti climax since we've mostly knew what was going to happen. But it wasn't the weight of history the weight of personal judgment. Was hanging over that senate chamber and now. What to make of the conduct. President trump has revealed in this impeachment process is up to the voters it doesn't look like there. Very much concerned. About it to the point where it will be the make or break issue in the election bunch of votes of those Democrats from red states especially. Doug Manchin of West Virginia and Christensen a mother Arizona Doug Jones. Alabama and Mitt Romney. They do show that that maybe there is a center in this partisan warfare that the president did wrong. And that he cannot be completely exonerated. Get a there I think that the problem is for Democrats going forward though. They spent years trying to drive this president from office through impeachment what was the opportunity cost of that are they only known before the voters in the fall. As the party of outrage. And contempt no need more. And that is going to be in front to the voters to decide Pierre Thomas C will be up to the voters to determine the fate. Of president trump whether he stays in the White House but meantime the courts continue their work and prosecutors continue their work on some of these underlying issues. So it's absolutely right unclear how this unfolds in the near future except that we will learn more. We have that book coming out by the former national security advisor John Bolton. As you said the southern district of New York prosecutors there in the FBI continue to investigate the circumstances of the firing. The former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Ivanovic. Rudy Giuliani plays a role in that investigation we understand he's being looked at as well as well as the activity of two of his close colleagues. Igor Truman and left harness who were involved in the efforts to dig up. Dirt on Joseph Biden and his son so much more to come we'll have to see how the American public views. Jon Karl up until this defection by Mitt Romney the president's hold on the Republican Party actually strengthened. Over the course of this impeachment. Proceedings in the house in the trial. In the city and he also does have to contend with even though senators have voted to acquit him not all said that what he did was appropriate. Several of them said that they thought it was inappropriate that he shouldn't of done it Susan Collins of Maine actually went so far to say. That she believes that the president. Learned from this this experience and he would act differently in the future. There's no evidence of that though Georgia in in the record here other the president throughout this process from day one insisted he would actually nothing wrong. And even though you did hear some of those. Republicans who ultimately voted to acquit be critical of him. By and large most of the Republican Party in the congress. And apparently in the country at large agreed with that in fact his standing overall his approval ratings. Right now. Are as high as they have ever ban on the Gallup poll the highest it has ever been just this week the approaching 50% at 49%. To see that we just heard from Pierre Thomas a John Bolton still has a book coming out we also learned. Today that he's quite likely to be called as a witness in the house cat house judiciary chair Jerry Nadler said today said Assad's actions basically isn't flying at these investigations will continue to go on but it's not a done deal if they mean there's still. Division among the Democrats over whether that's the right move to do we don't know hand Nancy Pelosi feels about that we know how long it took her to get to this point. To come to impeachment out Boldin has suggested. That he would be willing to testify we've been talking about that in recent weeks that was sort of an eleventh hour bombshell heading into this senate trial. Of course pure mention the book and and we know these new allegations that have come out from Bolton in recent weeks with his first hand knowledge of president trump and his dealings with Ukraine. The other I think elephant in the room is Joseph Biden Rudy Giuliani has suggested that Joseph Biden should be 100% should be investigated he said going forward. I'm so so there is a lot more come still and this fight is not necessarily done in terms of investigations in terms of allegations I think even the White House. Knows that there is more to be talked about there is potentially more common they're not happy with this Bolton book coming out and the slow leak it will receive information coming in the next days weeks to come. But we likely will hear from the president next to Ed gays as well again giving his verdict on the senate draws on return our legal panel in this summer's illumination over the course of of this trial a K Charlie begin with you professor Cardozo School of Law what's your take away from the extreme. What the constitution creates a very high bar for removing a president right two thirds supermajority in the senate we've never done it right. I'm so in some ways that was never be very realistic possibility going into these proceedings on. I think that them to reverted to his dribble take time to come in. But I don't think it's very likely that history will judge this to have been purely an illegitimate and partisan effort to weigh the good the president's defenders but like it to be. And her because of what's on Carla suggesting. The presidents did member of the president's own party not just Mitt Romney defection but the condemnation of an up a number Republican senators. I think makes it hard to suggest the presence conduct here was a bumper approached. And and that debt if there was serious misconduct but the constitution creates these impeachment and even if conviction if it very difficult bars I think they'll be a lot of questions about. The strategy that the Democrats used to pursue this impeachment and removal. But that that there is a degree of condemnation that is coming out of these proceedings. That is bipartisan that I think is one important take away from the perspective of history. Never when when we look at this historically. We still don't know exactly what's still to come and I don't mean regarding investigations in the future. I beat it and on the very issue that was being addressed here. We are going to get those additional documents we're going to hear from people who were there. History will be determined in part by the very information that didn't come out. In the trial that is going to help us determine exactly. How would should be viewed because we're not gonna be constrained by time more rules of any kind of evidentiary issues it's just going to be simply oh yeah. We got more information that we didn't have a good time and I think that's gonna help shape it. I do think there's going to be a look back strategically that the way Democrats did what they did Chideya subpoenaed more witnesses earlier at center. But I think that judgment in part will be dictated by what more comes out and be the most important issue which is. How does this get viewed politically. If on if November 20/20 they're doing exit polls and they ask people that impeachment. And the bottom line is that president troll opens up squeaking it out because there were enough people who were irritated Democrats about impeachment. When that's going to be very important his. Oracle and this is it Melissa Marie Constance started way this is unique situation president charmed of course the first president. Impeach who's now going to face the voters in November. Assailant that will be an interesting what legacy what will be the residue of impeachment on president chants reelection prospects I think the lessons here are twofold. One I think we've seen in the expansion of the unitary executive theories thing that's been building over the course of this presidency. Alan Dershowitz defense of the president really in trench should indeed expanded at the idea that anything that it's good for the president. Must be in the public interest we've never seen anything like that. That will certainly be part of executive pop politics going forward. The other thinking goes to Kate's point what is impeachment for and if impeachment isn't for conviction or removal but is nearly condemnation. Is that really the kind of affected chalk on presidential power. That the framers envisioned they certainly didn't envision this kind of partisan polarization that in this climate impeachment really could not work. Chris Christie let me end with you Susan Collins two. Ultimately voted to acquit the president to senator. From Maine said as she was making that vote she believes the president trouble learn a lesson from this she now amended that statement to say she hopes. To learn a lesson from this will you learn a lesson from this since no one. Who holds that office wanted to have which has happened right now. And the president clearly is a happy about this entire process. But I'll say now probably for the fiftieth time on this air would've said over and over again. This is who he is. And he absolutely believes Chris I've pull I'd say he's looking guy told me. That he believes that we there was nothing wrong with what he did. And and so by that measure kept to take and as word. That I don't think that he will take from this but yes to amend his conduct and and I think he believes this is what the people the country voted for. And the way he's gonna continue conduct himself because they support him and because that's who we I have to ask you question that I asked him back in June. Do you think it's conceivable. That he in a conversation with a foreign leader will ask for information for the election that I don't believe conceivable now. But I but I think we're tournament a broader. Personality here and that personality we've seen is much different than a bruise ever occupied that office before. And all of us in this country are adjusting to add new and different approach to the presidency. And so he's not gonna change who he is because he believes that in fact personality that got into the Oval Office and he believes in and in the numbers are now start to show even more. The people are are supporting him even more now and this was the great risk and it's a close he understood. I think when you look at the re right on this Nancy Pelosi could be seen too much smarter federal party thought she was. She saw this coming she was afraid that if they swung and missed it mic and stronger and at least as we sit here now. Nine months before the election. He looks stronger now than he was when she first decided to go ahead with this last October Mary Bruce let me bring you in as well as senior congressional correspondent been there every step of the way. Up there on Capitol Hill what lesson as speaker Pelosi taken what comes next. All I think the speaker would say that she obviously feels that she made the right decision here that it was worth doing this even know where she was reluctant to take this step but there is no question especially after the tension between the two of them at last night's state of the union but there are very big questions about the lasting damage done here between the two parties but we are accustomed to bitter partisan fights here. In the hall of the capital like what we have seen over the last several weeks has taken that up but not significantly and it is laid bare for the entire nation. Just in the depths of that divide and there will be I think a lot of big questions about whether that can be overcome how can these two sides work together. If it all. Going forward I have to say George there's a sense of surviving a very brutal fight here this is being of our cruising its descent it. Appeals exhausted. And it now despite of course though will continue his Mitt Romney says it is now to a higher court where the American people. The American people in prison sharp has waited as Ross saying setting at a tweet she just in dollars from not only 22 funny but up to the year 70000. Now it's 90000. And counting. We're gonna return now to our regular programming. On the network our coverage will continue our nation is live in a full wrap up tonight I won't listen it would David Muir. The senate trial of president Donald John trump has adjourned.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.