Senate votes to advance Hegseth confirmation

President Donald Trump's pick for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, has cleared a key test vote in the Senate, but two Republicans broke ranks to vote against his confirmation.

January 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live