Transcript for Senators discuss FBI investigation of claims against Kavanaugh

Don't ordinarily the FB. It's ball person's book from. About. Witnesses and not me. But I think under these circumstances. And I thank you being that. I don't want any FBI ever or ever being me. Your what we give them. Judges. Everything that comes before committee. And I think one reason for not making them public is. When in the FBI goes out. To talk to people. And if they don't want that are. Name associated it was something. That's why. When I get briefed. On FBI reports I don't get beat right people security matters. He. Asked for a hopefully all time before that and home he said. Could be done very very quickly. And don't forget there were 13 people believed involved. We is needed here hills. Investigation. And that was done it again. The FBI and is due in its investigation. We need them to do their investigation. And dues. To see. His group would. Features. Well I believe it's. I don't excuse. It's Tuesday. And we know the facts again. And mrs. mrs. I guess it's my tenth Supreme Court here and I sat around and there's never anyone else. He sees this and I have taken. So we need to do our due to its. It should be done pretty soon and I personally morning riddance to the public what she did know with the FBI found. And let the facts speak for themselves. And I am ready to vote isn't vote this Friday or Saturday too soon as Dianne Feinstein suggests giving that this investigation is still under way right now. In either. Even if we had a vote a light year from now would be QC percent surprised. Her mind is made I expect. That wants to report is finished. And it's red bow senators who wish to read it. Hand in. Made available to the American people and their goal had time he suggested. I am hopeful that we will have eight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.