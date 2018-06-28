Transcript for Senators visiting Russia say they hope Trump shares their tough message to Putin

Russia has decided you love him. Metal another country's elections including army Russian. And they need to. Ukraine it's taken me. And it's prolonging the war in issue. Hand I prefer being threatened with Russia. And it's always room. Would like respectfully hatched Russian. And stay in their own lines it's useful for the Russians to know that we are. Of the belief. Evidence is clear they intruded in our elections and he'll be something that I hope that members of congress today. If he needs with Putin as it brings up the elephant in the room about what they've done to undermine democracy here and all over the world view big mistake. It was the Russians who stole the democratic committees emails and that this disease kills Russia created this court all over the twenties today. Election process. They bought ads to divide Americans and they're still up to the same behavior at the height of the cold war on American presidents of both parties had productive summit. Now with leaders of the Soviet Union it is appropriate to speak to the leader of Russia is not appropriate to have a summit. Where we are not centrally focused on the threat he poses to NATO states and western alliance.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.