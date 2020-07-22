Transcript for Sens. Schumer, Warren demand extended eviction protections

Now in two days just two days the federal eviction moratorium. Expires. Now with the moratorium established by the cares act and millions millions of renters will be at risk of losing the roof over their head. In fact 22 million households report not having the ability to pain next month's rent. And millions will be faced with evictions for past months missed payments unless congress acts. This is a potential catastrophe. And that's why senate Democrats. Including senator worn in van Holland and senator brown who's been leading the effort but couldn't be with us today. But is leading efforts on the senate floor on this issue tomorrow. And or other leaders on the banking committee and elsewhere have introduced bills. That would provide an extension of the protections. And the rental assistance necessary to keep people in their homes. Throw someone out of their home. Their whole life gets disrupted their health care or their health gets worse their job opportunities get worse their kids educational abilities get worse. Housing is fundamental. And it has ripped. Ripped been ripped by this Covert crisis. Now leader McConnell and senate Republicans had in blocked introduction of our bills. Refusing to act on the house pay as heroes bill passed more than two months ago. And they assisted only on a three month pause while they quote assess. The conditions in the country and that's their words. Well they're dithering and delay. Has brought us to this moment we're about to see these critical protections expires they had than did there'd. If they had sat down with us. Speaker Pelosi and I sent McConnell led a three weeks ago let's that let's that darn emptor what's starts at the sit down and talking. We wouldn't be here. We already had an affordable housing crisis that disproportionately. Affected black and brown families before the global pandemic. Forced people at a war. We are just days away from a housing crisis. That could be prevented. If Mitch McConnell stop stalling and the senate acts. This is about our health our economy and our Val he's. Forcing thousands of people out of their homes during a pandemic. Will make a public health crisis worse. Widespread housing disruptions will also affect essential workers and others who are keeping our economy going. And a wave of addictions will hit communities of color the hardest. Further deepening racial in equities in our nation.

