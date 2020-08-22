The sights and sounds of an unconventional convention

More
ABC News’ Erielle Reshef takes a closer look at the more unusual moments from the 2020 Democratic National Convention and who stole the show.
3:26 | 08/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The sights and sounds of an unconventional convention

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:26","description":"ABC News’ Erielle Reshef takes a closer look at the more unusual moments from the 2020 Democratic National Convention and who stole the show.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72535512","title":"The sights and sounds of an unconventional convention","url":"/Politics/video/sights-sounds-unconventional-convention-72535512"}