Transcript for 'Smooth transition to a second Trump' term, Pompeo says

There will be a smooth transition to a separate from administration. Right what we're ready. Though the world is watching what's taking place we're gonna count all the votes. When the process is complete of the electors selected there's a process the constitution lays it out pretty clearly. The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure the State Department functional today successful today. And successful with the president who's in office on January 20. A minute afternoon we'll also be successful. How I went there are transition on the front up a bit on the other side in this very confident that we will. Do all the things that are necessary to make sure that that the government the United States government continue to performance national security function as we go forward.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.