Speaker Johnson warns Congress has power to stop funding federal courts

Robert McWhirter, a constitutional lawyer, reacts to Speaker Mike Johnson issuing an open threat to the federal judiciary amid high-stakes White House legal battles.

March 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live