Speaker McCarthy argues against Democratic policies ahead of State of the Union

As President Joe Biden prepares to give his State of the Union address, many Americans are expecting to hear how he plans to handle the rising inflation rates.

February 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live