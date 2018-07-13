SPECIAL REPORT: 12 Russians indicted for hacking Democrats

More
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced the charges Friday.
27:15 | 07/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for SPECIAL REPORT: 12 Russians indicted for hacking Democrats

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56569037,"title":"SPECIAL REPORT: 12 Russians indicted for hacking Democrats","duration":"27:15","description":"Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced the charges Friday. ","url":"/Politics/video/special-report-12-russians-indicted-hacking-democrats-56569037","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.