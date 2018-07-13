Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: 12 Russians indicted for hacking Democrats

Now Playing: Clinton ally says new Mueller indictments show probe not a 'witch hunt'

Now Playing: AG Rosenstein announces new indictments stemming from Mueller probe

Now Playing: Trump calls his own interview 'fake news,' slams changes from European immigration

Now Playing: A fresh new paint job for Air Force One may be underway

Now Playing: Documents suggest Cohen used WH connections for business

Now Playing: Insults fly at ex-FBI agent's congressional hearing

Now Playing: What a presidential visit to the queen is like

Now Playing: A day after blasting NATO, Trump singing alliance's praises

Now Playing: Paul Ryan calls Democrat bill to abolish ICE 'craziest position I've ever seen'

Now Playing: FBI Agent Peter Strzok testifies on hill; HHS complete phase of family reunification

Now Playing: FBI agent Peter Strzok testifies on Trump texts

Now Playing: Paul Ryan says America is 'better off now'

Now Playing: Trump boasts 'NATO is much stronger now'

Now Playing: John Kelly disappointed by NATO breakfast?

Now Playing: Kavanaugh continues Hill charm offensive

Now Playing: Trump presses NATO allies

Now Playing: Trump heads to the U.K.

Now Playing: Trump launches harsh attacks on Germany, NATO at summit