Transcript for SPECIAL REPORT: EPA chief Scott Pruitt has resigned

This is an ABC news. Good afternoon I'm Tom jobless were coming on the air right now with breaking news in battle EPA chief Scott Pruitt has resigned. President trump tweeting just moments ago I've accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Within the agency Scott has done an outstanding job and I will always be thankful to him for this the senate confirmed deputy yet EPA Andrew Wheeler. He will on Monday assumed duties as the acting administrator of BP eight. I have no doubt that Andy will continue on with our agenda and lasting EPA agenda we have made tremendous progress and the future of UK is very bright. Pruitt facing a long growing list of scandals starting in part. After a march report by ABC news about a sweetheart real estate deal he had with the way he was living in Washington DC basically a fifty dollar a night room. In a very expensive pricey townhouse there in Washington I wanna bring in her chief. Washington White House correspondent Jonathan Karl Jonathan since that report aired the spotlight grew and Scott Pruitt it was very hard for him to get out some these scandals. Oh unbelievable. Loss spotlight I have never seen a cabinet secretary more embattled and Scott Pruitt. By our count there were more than a dozen separate investigations. Into various. Activities of Scott Pruitt as the EPA administrator and check this out Tom 178. Members of congress including many Republicans. Have already called for pro its resignation so it begin fairly early on when that story broke in here. On ABC news about that sweetheart deal for the fifty dollar a night a room on Capitol Hill by the way. Fifty dollars a night he only paid two nights that he was in town but maintain the room. The the entire time he also spent more than 40000. Dollar shortly after he became EPA. It demonstrator. To install a soundproof. Phone Booth in the admit in his office. But he wouldn't mean these these scandals went down the line but was very interesting is. President trump stood by him and in fact. Pruitt was asked the White House for the fourth of July celebration just yesterday. Seen. You know all smiles we've members of the cabinet he has released his resignation letter in that resignation letter Tom. He says that the attacks on him and act on his -- we simply became too much. Also I mean clearly massive pressure. From congress to want to see Scott Protsko and John on that one of the president defending him you know. Scott pru was a former attorney general Oklahoma he was not new to politics. And get some of the president's biggest defender said you need to get Scott Pruitt out he's part of the swap. Yet every so much this was about conflicts of interest was about using his position. For his own personal benefits. You had. Your situation where he was using staff at the EPA to help them secure rest strong resolute reservations. He was repeatedly. Traveling off first class. There there were a whole. Launch of controversies. That seem to be Pruitt using his position using his influence. Using the privilege of higher office to benefit himself that was the definition of for for many of the swamp the trump said he was entering. Jonathan Karl are think she would get if you're just joining us in battled EPA administrator Scott Pruitt. Has resigned we will have much more on world news tonight and our coverage continues our ABC news that and more in depth coverage of course on line. At abcnews.com we thank you for joining us I'm Tom dumbest we now return tore regularly scheduled program. This has been a special. For me he's.

