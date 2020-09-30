‘Stand back and stand by’ Trump said when asked to condemn white supremacy

More
A full recap of contentious moments from the first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden.
5:34 | 09/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘Stand back and stand by’ Trump said when asked to condemn white supremacy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:34","description":"A full recap of contentious moments from the first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73341206","title":"‘Stand back and stand by’ Trump said when asked to condemn white supremacy","url":"/Politics/video/stand-back-stand-trump-asked-condemn-white-supremacy-73341206"}