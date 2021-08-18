Transcript for State Department provides update on evacuations in Afghanistan

The State Department I can tell you from personal experience. Has been working around the clock. To respond to an enormously challenging and fluid situation. This is absolutely an all hands on deck effort to ensure the safety of our personnel and citizens. Rally our allies and partners and organize the evacuation of thousands. And thousands. Of over the last several days reprocessed more than 4840. People were evacuation. We have communicated directly with all US citizens. Who enrolled with embassy Kabul. With specific instructions about when and where to go. For evacuation flights we are continuing to surge resources here in Washington. Ann and their missions around the world including in Kabul. Where are outstanding charge but there and other staff remain on the ground working tirelessly and with very little sleep at an eight. To help American citizens. Third country nationals and Afghans who fear for their lives and wish to leave the country. Yesterday the Taliban held a press conference where they claim they intend to allow women to work and study. But only with in what they called their quote frameworks. The United States and the international community will be vigilant. In monitoring how any future government in Afghanistan and shorts the rights and freedoms that we meaning girls in that country have come to expect. As I said this is personal for me. As it is for many people here at the State Department and across the federal government. In 1997. I joined and secretary of state Albright when she dishes visited Afghan women in her oath in a refugee camp. In her shower Pakistan. Secretary Albright told them quote. It is impossible to modernize and nation. At half or more of the population is left behind. I had a teenage daughter at the time. A young teenager told me about watching. Her sister. Being raped and thrown out a window. Women who were doctors. And teachers. And homemakers. Talked about how they couldn't do and have their lives anymore. That memory will never be right from my mind. Societies. Could not flourish. And prosper. Without the full participation of women and girls back then. And they cannot and flourish they cannot flourish and prosper. Without women and girls now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.