The state of the race for the Democratic nomination after Elizabeth Warren drops out

More
ABC News’ Deputy Political Director MaryAlice Parks looks ahead to next week’s primary races in 7 states.
1:56 | 03/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The state of the race for the Democratic nomination after Elizabeth Warren drops out

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:56","description":"ABC News’ Deputy Political Director MaryAlice Parks looks ahead to next week’s primary races in 7 states.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"69422427","title":"The state of the race for the Democratic nomination after Elizabeth Warren drops out","url":"/Politics/video/state-race-democratic-nomination-elizabeth-warren-drops-69422427"}