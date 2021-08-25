Transcript for Supreme Court blocks Biden effort to end Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy

The Supreme Court is forcing the Biden administration to reinstate a trump era policy that forced migrants to remain in Mexico. While Seeking Asylum the six conservative justices said the fight administration. Likely violated federal law in trying to end that program. The ruling sides with Texas and a group of Republican led states which blamed the cancellation of the policy for a record surge of migrants at the orders this year. The mysterious illness known as Havana syndrome may be to blame for disrupting vice president com or Harris is trip to Vietnam for flight was delayed after an incident involving a staffer in Hanoi. Havana syndrome attacks can cause unexplained headaches dizziness and memory loss the US is investigating more than a 130 possible cases. Involving Americans worldwide. First cases were reported in Cuba some researchers say targeted microwave energy is the most likely cause.

