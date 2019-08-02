Supreme Court puts Louisiana abortion law on hold

More
The Supreme Court has temporarily put on hold a Louisiana abortion law set to take effect Friday requiring abortion providers in that state to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles.
0:34 | 02/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Supreme Court puts Louisiana abortion law on hold
Eighteen overnight the Supreme Court is block Louisiana from placing new regulations on abortion clinics. Pending a full review of the case Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court's four liberals to place a hold. All the law which would have required abortion providers to get admitting privileges. And nearby hospitals. It's a rule that critics say would force the closure of one or two of Louisiana's three abortion clinics. The dissenting opinion came from justice Brent Cavanaugh. Writing on the issue of abortion for the first time from the High Court. Kavanagh argue doctors would've have plenty of time to obtain those admitting privileges.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60933322,"title":"Supreme Court puts Louisiana abortion law on hold","duration":"0:34","description":"The Supreme Court has temporarily put on hold a Louisiana abortion law set to take effect Friday requiring abortion providers in that state to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles.","url":"/Politics/video/supreme-court-puts-louisiana-abortion-law-hold-60933322","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.