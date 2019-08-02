Transcript for Supreme Court puts Louisiana abortion law on hold

Eighteen overnight the Supreme Court is block Louisiana from placing new regulations on abortion clinics. Pending a full review of the case Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court's four liberals to place a hold. All the law which would have required abortion providers to get admitting privileges. And nearby hospitals. It's a rule that critics say would force the closure of one or two of Louisiana's three abortion clinics. The dissenting opinion came from justice Brent Cavanaugh. Writing on the issue of abortion for the first time from the High Court. Kavanagh argue doctors would've have plenty of time to obtain those admitting privileges.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.