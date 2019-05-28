Transcript for Supreme Court rules Indiana can't ban selective abortions

And. Everybody welcome to the repairman Devin Dwyer happy Tuesday great to have you with us so get a great. Holiday weekend and again a salute to all those who have served and sacrificed. An on this first a day after had a Memorial Day holiday big news to get to today on the abortion front up at the Supreme Court the court. Handed down a complicated decision related to Indiana's abortion law will get into that. A coming up we also caught up earlier today with presidential candidate John Delaney on the democratic side. To talk to him about all things Tony Tony. I would end today with a look at something interest seen in the world of UFO some new guidance from the Pentagon. I'm what navy pilots should do to report. Unidentified flying objects to stay tuned for that conversation but we do begin today after the Supreme Court with a landmark. I decision really on. On abortion rights in this country and it's this heated debate that's underway right now the Supreme Court in a split decision. I decided that Indiana and a 2016 walk can not banned selective abortions. They didn't win on the merits they said there's not enough case why they are yet they let a lower court ruling stand on that front. But they did say that Indiana could move forward. How would restrictions on how fetal remains are handled after an abortion is performed seen those remains. Must be buried in creamy added we have team coverage today on this front Melissa Marie is an MIU constitutional law professor she joins us now also Jennifer de Havilland. But with the ACLU is here we also have a mirror Hazen bush she's a LG BT lawyer who has studied bathroom. Bills across the country there was some action today and transgender rights but I want to write. The Melissa Marie to start unless a great to see you you have paid very close attention to these reproductive cases before the court. A help us understand the significance of what they did today. This is clearly an avoidance issue for the court there's been a lot of interest in what a quirk well you're an abortion because there have been so many recent laws that have been more and more extreme. In their regulation proportions of this is a very closely watched and highly anticipated hate and want the court did here what's refused to hear an appeal of part of a La. I'm letting the federal circuit's decision on velocity and on one part. But actually we're bursting another part that seventh circuit decision on the part that they reversed. With a part dealing with the disposal of beetle remains of the Indiana are required abortion clinics. Due disposed of you don't remain the same way that you would disposed at human remains. Eddie yeah part of this animated by an interest in a culture like so hard at it I think is quite clearly engineered to meet with the prospect of disposal. A call center that the abortion clinics will have to incorporate into the cost of providing a portion care. So again this is imaginary guy has an interest in preserving and promoting life but also in making a fortune more expensive and therefore. Less accessible to women. Will either take on the cost themselves or the clinic itself won't be aired across and perhaps being unable to continue providing care so. If any in reversing a holding back part of a law. According sort of continued its very piecemeal effort to chip away. At abortion rights and to me yeah it easier for the states to make abortion an inaccessible without actually overruling roe vs way. And we should say that part of the opinion today was 72 justices Sotomayor and Ruth Gator Bader Ginsburg. Would have left a lower court a decision blocking the fetal remains clots to stand at Jennifer de Havilland you've taken a close look at. How prohibitive this could be picking up where Melissa left off you see a chilling effect in this part of the law that's gonna go into effect today. Yes we're certainly disappointed by a court let another abortion restrictions stand. Look like Indy and has our heart and Venetian quite strategy T statement ties abortion anti Christian worship reached. Indiana operatives to the more than 400. Restrictions. On abortion that state passed since the 2010 elections. And it's you now since president trump let justice cabin on the Supreme Court sixty. Pat hands on abortion and on and just to date we are. Years and years trying to Missouri may actually shut down. Abortion clinic state. So a lot. The state restrictions are headed Ford dot Melissa Murray was interesting today. Again just a highlight the other part of this complicated case the justices. Are allowed to stand a lower court ruling that does block Indiana's ban on selective abortions those are abortions in the basis of sex. Our race disability lead would adapt part remains invalid but it was interest in that justice Clarence Thomas. I didn't lay out in a lengthy concurring opinion what appeared to me to be some sort of a road map a signal to conservatives. Abortion opponents and how they might bring this before the court again. There's certainly a laying of red crowned by justice product sales this does not allow it looked the August issue the court has only and it's just sidestepped the broader question of whether Roe vs. Wade will continue to be illegitimate president. Again I can't afford that you don't actually have to overrule roe vs way to make abortion right completely inaccessible American women. All you have to do is make the right harder to exercise and it more acceptable. And it got a court has basically down by upholding the fetal remains component the slot they made it more costly and they've made it so back clinics will either have to pass these costs alarmed and our patients or exhort them without making it harder for clinics to stay in business. So with this action today in the Supreme Court and not hearing oral arguments in this case been issuing an opinion they keep. Abortion off the docket for the next term for now. They also kept off the dock and an issue of transgender rights in this country case have high school students out of Pennsylvania that we're challenging. The border town a school board's decision to allow. A transgender students use the bathrooms and locker room facilities of their their gender identity an interest in case has been closely watch their in a wind today. A near his in bush for a transgender students in this country break that down for us. The court has previously ruled on issues. Into bathrooms and a right contacts us across the suspect to arm restaurants and school environments. And a little unique because it's happened in the transgender students fighting for the right to use the restroom that was. And informants or their gender identity disclosed under students are not transgender students. Specifically asking the court to prevent transgender students for you from using those restrooms. They are trying to claim that it was a violation of their crimes how to use restrooms together with trans ams. And the court to answer Thomas essentially left and place the ruling from the third circuit at Santa. Transgender students have to be able to use the restrooms and accordance with their gender identity leopards but the school's policy. And that's the gender students are not having their press regrets I mean by those rules. He and the third circuit said in a 30 decision are couple months ago that there was really. No difference for students a transgender students could use those factors were Melissa Marie transgender. Issues. Fronts are also before before this court we also or are waiting. A decision on that transgender band in the military. Yeah that these are very probably in deeply contested issues and it again. At skittish court that may not be willing to take on these questions right out. When they're trying to recover from what what the very bruising confirmation battle where the court's charge your jet in its legitimacy and standing among the public. And in Jennifer before a wrap up the our block here today and give us. The ACLU's view on the lay of the land your organization is party to a number of these abortion cases. Around the country challenging state laws what's next in front of the court do you think on abortion. Yeah the Supreme Court already has three other T says just waiting to see what the court won't want to pick them up or whether as professor Murray says they'll want to continue she sidestepped them and there are dozens more working her way through the court. On the professor Murray it exactly right that we don't have to wheat for the Supreme Court to issue or real blockbuster decision on a person weighing what we know is that either outright bans or bike clinic shut down mosque or simply by piling restriction on top of restriction on top restriction. States can make abortion as it adds that legal term many many people in this country without having happen headlines roe is overturned. All right some of them are all going to be watching very closely as we head into the new Supreme Court term Jennifer gavel at the ACL you think you so much Melissa Marie. Our great to see you as always from NYU law school angry today is C near Hazen bush as well LG BT where I think you all very much for the conversation. A to Oklahoma now the first single major legal challenge against it one of America's big pharmaceutical companies. In the open your eight epidemic in this country 130 people die. Per day from that epidemic in the state of Oklahoma today's taking aim at one of those big drug makers Johnson & Johnson. Accusing them of being a king pin in this crisis for deceptive marketing of painkillers in downplaying the risks. The state settled with two other companies just a few weeks ago Purdue Pharma and T the pharmaceuticals Johnson & Johnson of course. Denies wrongdoing but a landmark move today. As this first legal challenge moves forward asked that plays out I wanna bring in Dan crossed he's the CEO. Hi co-founder of able recovery and Oklahoma City. Opt for a little bit more on how this is playing out in Oklahoma. I Dan it's great to see what's the situation on the ground there right now as this in a trial gets under way. Well Oklahoma his son has been hard hit gardens are all your get dumber. Aaron. And then. It is until about her 2000 quell we led the nation. Basically from 20082012. And the abuse of prescription painkillers. We had like. Eight point 13%. Of population twelve and over to abusing hope you worried prescriptions. And so. That. That was like. Almost double what the rest of the nation was seen. So but them two to Oklahoma's credit. While we took several initiatives that we were early on like subscription monitoring program. Through restricting them. Prescription medications. Right now our problem is that people that need those medications or haven't. Trouble getting and and cracking down on film Al doctors. Opera when the most. And that right here actually produced the result. In 2012. We. Started seeing a decline in the number of prescriptions. Rabin. Being written opt for 40. Oklahomans. We saw 30% decline in in the number of prescriptions from 2012. Most states. Didn't start seeing that until like the last Copeland. Years yet and I want to ask you about that Dan because and you you've talked about did doctors cracking down a prescriptions for steroids some of the resources the state has put. Mr. towards fighting in this but do you hold the drug companies themselves responsible and to what extent. Should they be held liable. Yeah and and and aren't I gotta. I got to be very careful here how are I have not studied the charts and Johnston case and I'm nominee attorney. But I would say that some of the altercations what I read is that. May they may knowing when he shipped more screw actions. Armed to use certain counties. Damn day hand. People in those counties so. I think thing that you knew what was going on in some cases. I don't know about Johnson & Johnson but in some cases they were. They were giving doctors kickbacks and and things like that so yes they're there are some reasons. And in general our society yes that good drug companies are responsible. Because I knowingly did this they also do things like they said that. On if taken as prescribed. Him according to this reg meant we can't get addicted well that's not true. You know you're you're you're you're organization works on the front lines with folks trying to recover from the addiction murder is specifically you were telling our of one of our producers that you focus on fentanyl. Which is. One of the products that Johnson & Johnson makes they're in court today over that the fentanyl patch. How much of a role is fentanyl plane in the spring else's job. Back in 2008 are warned everybody arts plaza approach to. Two at. How the public policy what is beyond. Are trying because their freedom do something about treatment and prevention well. I predicted that there'd be massive shift to heroin addiction and and that did take place what I couldn't project. What does the onset of fentanyl and what that does that turns. Terror that the conversion to heroin and two Russian roulette because you never know when you're getting one grain or two grains are three grains. You don't want grain might. Did she really really high. Grains may picture and an overdose situation 33 grains might circling Chile. And that's just mixed up my garage somewhere and removed somebody's home it is not soft pharmaceutical great circumstances. Well certainly honored. All of those drugs it's creating a very very difficult situation and as you say at least on the prescription oh. It so extremely powerful. And on they're all kinds of our terms about Carl. It permeates through Skinner you know some some say it permeates through the latex gloves I don't know what the truth is. But the point is as it is extremely lethal an if you get the car mold you know that's like this off the scale. And so in that and that's what that jury in the Eric shredded the judge. In this trial in Oklahoma would Johnson & Johnson case will be looking at no doubt were are out of time. Every day across thank you so much will be able recovery in Oklahoma City appreciate your perspective in the work that you do there well with those who are addicted. Back you're Washington now president proper term from Memorial Day weekend trip overseas arriving just a short time ago back at the white house with the First Lady. Are they traveled back from Tokyo Japan where they received a state visit match of the new Japanese emperor as the first foreign leader to do so in talking. In meeting with Japanese officials about the threat from North Korea. The president even said at a press conference the other day that he doesn't isn't bothered by the yet missiles that are fired off by Kim Jung moon. Number of Democrats running to replace president trump in the last couple of days have taken issue with that including. Former Maryland congressman John Delaney who stopped by the briefing room here just a short time ago. Well bother me if they didn't they fire those projectiles are worried I wanna denuclearization North Korea. I was supportive of the administration having discussions with North Korea. I think you have to have dialogue with people but you also up to understand the goals what I worry about with this president. He's in some efforts kind of score a victory. He will greed is something that hurts the long term interest the United States of America foreign policy in many ways is the most important job of the president of the United States aren't. Voters don't often vote on foreign policy you may have the best foreign policy views be you know better than anybody that it has not traditional news and top of the list. Which is convinced that it's different this year. Let's send it I think we need a responsible leader. Right I think that's the theme of our country right now we need responsible leaders who will do the right thing. Lead with dignity and respect unify our country and put forth real solutions that you by also their habitats voters' minds that they that they less responsibility as. You know I think they're looking at what's going on a White House now and they're realizing we have an irresponsible president. He's in decent he's immoral we got to turn the page on that but I also have the best climate plan. I also have the best immigration plan in my opinion I think the best health care plan I think I have the best infrastructure plan I think that the best plan for dealing with that's a lot. Easily they thought about that player and you do just a failure clever plan yet or trillion dollar plan one of the features of it is this cap and dividend. Mechanism which is unique gifts are to your campaign it would give all Americans in your view a dividend gifts from the cap Zach price record partly exactly. A lot of liberals a lot of progressives in the climate this year received this week to moderate. Knowing want to green new deal I mean isn't this a tough sell in this competitive primary with a lot for your party on the left this animated by agreeing a deal this. Since climate lobby which is one of the most successful grassroots. Climate groups in the country. They gave me the legislator of the year award for introducing this exact bill in the congress on a bipartisan basis. I think what people who really care about climate understand is we have to do something right away. And I believe I can get this massive carbon fee and dividend bill. Put in place as law and my first year as president it'll cut greenhouse gas emissions by 90%. And I can do what with a coalition. Of all the Democrats in the congress. And Republicans who live in coastal states because they have to deal with this issue and that's how it was elegant evening produced on a bipartisan basis. In the congress so what matters on climate is getting something big done. Right away. It is part of your argument congressman deadly it pays for itself. That there's not going to be a tax add on here that as it has so many of these the grand plans James Lee we've talked to last week had a very big climate plan. Obviously the green new deal all of those have sort of extreme pain forced that your argument is that this is more partner. Personal I don't think you can solve climate change on the backs of hardworking Americans. Right so many Americans are struggling right now we can put forth plans like many of my competitors are doing the just crushes working families. We have to have a totally different approach. That's why this is the path and I'm choosing I think is most successful which is why can get done my plan is also a huge bet on American innovation will. Your breakout moment why are you lagging behind in so many of Paul's not to be downer in his early in the campaign totally should say. But durable as you look forward we've got the first debates coming up. You know what would when he hit a pop. So look I'm playing along game. My whole life is a story of just working harder than everyone else having better ideas are groping a blue collar family. My parents didn't go to college I became an entrepreneur or I was the youngest CEO in the history here sought to change I created thousands of jobs I'd go toda told us president on business and economy any day. I served in the congress the United States. I think working hard in new ideas who really matter since the most. I had been any candidate in Iowa and New London on county event in 99 counties and I'll authority. US Australia I want you learn that you didn't know before about Iowans about New Hampshire and knew what what has surprised you would heads can kind of captivated your imagination full well what has me meet. So optimistic about our future is that most Americans remain optimistic. Right but they want us to solve problems they're just tired of all this partisanship. BS when they see partisanship what they see is people who were not putting them first. And that's what most vehicle ran on where you go to these 99 counties so many small towns have lost population they've lost jobs. The main employers have closed there's a talent terrain there's an opportunity drink they want someone who'll put deer needs first. And an unstoppable this partisanship. So someone like myself who's a problem solver is what most Americans. Are looking for my campaign in some ways is about reestablishing the center. Right because I think we've allowed. In many ways allowed us voices in the room on each side of the dial to hold the rest of the country hostage. Our thanks again John Delaney of Maryland running for president one of the 23 SP closely watched later in next month that the first debate taking place down in Miami will finally today's story that's. I guess out of this world in the wake of an uptick of reports of unidentified flying objects by navy pilots the navy is put out new guidance. About how those sightings are to be reported. The navy says that those. However reports of up unidentified object should be filed with the advance aerospace threat identification senator shadowy arm and a pentagon. And in a statement they said for safety and security concerns the navy in the US air force take these reports very seriously and investigate each and every report. It's part of this effort the navy is updated in formalize the process by which reports and any such suspected incursions. Can we need to be cognizant authorities so what are they seen in what might it be telling us. Let's bring in now an expert in extraterrestrial life Seth Szostak with the study institute that search for extraterrestrial intelligence is a senior astronomer their Seth it's great to see you. What is your take on this noon navy guidance in what you think these pilots these F eighteen pilots. I might be seen along the East Coast what we know. Well Devin you said it's an out of this world story but of course it's in in this world stuff. The agents once again find as interesting enough to a buzz the skies but. You know there are usually only seen. By the military as if they're somehow interest and in our military. But make a lot of sense to me if I like to go back to the Roman empire I don't think I'd spend all my time looking at the the legions or anything like that but in any case yes. It's not a bad idea to have the navy pilots feel that they can report. Stuff the yet that they've seen after all it could east could compete Chinese or are Russian or something like that. They could beat could be is spinning and flying saucer were seen some of the the footage here on the from the navy. And the History Channel where percent of the victim pilot footage of what they it would have been seen. On some reports that this is this may be attributed to new radar systems hot on the F eighteen. At based on what you've seen from this evidence has come out how do you know or how can we towel. This might just not be. Our radar issue really big here aren't apparently seen this repair repair naked eyes. Yes well that I think that's a telling point. Radar no radar is not really perfect in this sense that. And it just because you get a radar echo doesn't mean there's actually something physical. Trying to your airspace they know the you know changes in the atmosphere are different layers in the in the air in the years also produce radar reflections as do for example clouds he's seen him every night on the weather report so yeah it's kind of coincidence that coincidental. That did need the introduce new radar and suddenly they seem more UFO news. I am and an instance we have used at where are we. In this search for extraterrestrial intelligence what's what's the leading edge of the work that your doing right now people might not be aware of. Yup well we are looking for the aliens does not need here on earth I don't think they're visiting but you could prove me wrong maybe someday but that the theft but we are using as you know began tennis and also of ordinary telescopes trying to look for. Signals that might be being sent. By aliens that are gonna light years away on a planet around somebody else's star non not nearby not off the coast of Virginia or Florida. And we haven't found them yet but I'm Matt I'm remained optimistic as the equipment keeps getting faster and better. So I think that there within our lifetimes we will actually pick up something that'll tell us somebody's out there. Right you heard it hear first from Seth Szostak with said he institute nonprofit organization that does work with NASA and the National Science Foundation in the search for extraterrestrial. Intelligence senior astronomer Seth Szostak thank you so much for coming on. Mac pleasure. And thank you for joining all of us here in the briefing room on this Tuesday great to have you with us we're here every day 3:30 eastern time and ABC news live or played at 530 can download us on the ABC news. After finest there 24/7 along with the latest report in all the stories we've talked about today. I'm Devin Dwyer Washington hope to see you back here tomorrow.

