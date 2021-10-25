Supreme Court set to weigh case challenging Roe V. Wade

ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports on the Mississippi abortion rights case that could overturn Roe V. Wade, as the court has yet to weigh in on Texas’ near-total abortion ban.

