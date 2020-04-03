Transcript for Supreme Court takes up 1st major abortion case of Trump era

Impassioned rallies outside of the Supreme Court. And inside the justices heard arguments on a case that could open the door to limiting access to abortions. Here protecting abortion act that June medical services V Russo focuses on a 2014 Louisiana State law requiring doctors who perform abortions. To have admitting privileges with the hospital within thirty miles of a clinic. Opponents saying since most doctors and abortion clinics do not have that access the case if upheld would eliminate the protections of Roe vs. Wade is. Their entire school is to any committee and closed streets dummies our clinics I now call it sleep and more importantly the impact of patients it is these brave. But supporters of the law say it's designed to improve patient safety making sure. They have access to a hospital if they need urgent care. Simply protecting women are going to have an abortion in the crime minute we know every portion. Stop to beating heart one person died until Adelson never gotten into this is a very common sense thing. The debate inside the courtroom at Heinz it's who will sit as justices heard arguments from both sides and raise questions they're decision isn't expected until the end of June. Marci Gonzalez ABC news Los Angeles.

