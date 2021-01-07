Transcript for Supreme Court upholds Arizona voting restrictions

This is an ABC news special report. And good morning on where Johnson New York were coming on the air we're breaking news the Supreme Court. Has just issued a ruling affecting how state voting rules can be challenged under federal civil rights law. Now this is a win for Republicans here at the horn of the case is section two of the voting rights act of 1965. Which bans any measure. That ultimately denies or bridges the right to vote of the US citizen. On account of race now in this case the court found in a six to three ruling that two Arizona voting laws do not meet that criteria for discrimination. Those laws invalidate ballots cast in the wrong precinct and banned campaigns are community groups from collecting ballots and then delivering them. Lot of voters perhaps something called ballot harvesting. Now Democrats argued the law is disproportionately hurt many minority voters who rely on third party ballot collection. And are more likely to vote outside their precinct again though it's a win for Republicans who insisted the measures or race neutral. And afford equal opportunity for all voters. The decision comes as fourteen states have enacted 22 new restrictive voting laws so far this year. With an unprecedented 389. Propose restrictions. Being put forward in its 48 states. Let's get right to our senior national correspondent Terry Moran who's been covering the Supreme Court forests for years Terry walk us through this decision. And the political implications moving forward. Striped wit let's start with that this is a major decision on voting rights act of voting rights in America in part because of the last thing you just described are the campaign across this country in the name of election security. To change voting laws to restrict access. To the vote in order to protect. Against voter fraud very little of which has ever been found in this case justice Samuel Alito. Writing for the court six conservatives. Affirms that basically Republican effort. Against charges that it will in that will impact minorities disproportionately he says that's not the issue. He says in his opinion for the six conservatives. Voting takes time. And for almost everyone some travel and he even if only told local mailbox casting a vote whether of by following directions for using a voting machine. Or completing a paper ballot requires compliance with certain rules and what a leader goes on to say is. Because these new rules are on their face neutral they applied to everyone. It really end because the system is open to everyone. Because it might Burton and he acknowledges that it does native Americans in places where it's very hard to get to precincts in Arizona. Or African Americans or Latino Americans if they have a harder time. As long as the system is open. It's OK under the voting rights act that's what he says. In this major voting rights act case that liberals led. By justice Elena Kagan pick a very different rule what a vision they see this law the voting rights law. What most important laws on the books there was an America before the voting rights act. And an America after the voting rights act about Iraq to act allowed everyone to get the job she says what is tragic here. Is that the court has yet again a re written in order to weaken a statute that stands as a monument. To America's greatness that is the voice of defeat on the Supreme Court the conservatives and those looking to pass voting. Laws into maintain election security what they call they want a big win. All right Terry Moran for us and I want to bring in DeVon to wire correspondent. For ABC news has also been watching this very closely and DeVon you and I were talking about this it's important point out these moral laws that were passed in years ago. But both parties looking at this decision very closely given what's happening across the country. Yet with this is was a partisan case from the begin with the beginning in fact Republicans. Who were arguing in favor these restrictions admitted as much to the court they said look lifting these restrictions would harm Republicans would help Democrats. I saw a big win as Terry just said for the Republicans across the country and acting. More restrictions like these but also a big win for Republicans in Arizona a key state going forward you know what you reported there. I during the 20/20 election. As we mentioned at the top those two restrictions at the heart of this case the out of precinct up policy to ban on ballot clutch and those will stand in it will be much harder now to challenge other restrictions going forward and other states. And an Arizona we saw about the early voting such a big part of the election things like is that there. Exactly all right let's bring in cage our ABC news legal contributor also covers the supreme court for us Kate how did the justices come to this decision. What we could just Toledo right into the conservative majority on the court basically said he's flawed and may bird and minorities in a disproportionate way. But the numbers are small to even if twice as many voters of color are impacted by this out of preach and policy can't we still talking about an overall small number of voters in the context in the state in which adjustable leader described that it's relatively easy to vote so remember when margins are very small and gave like Arizona even a few thousand voters being impacted by a policy. Might you know tip the balance of an election. Until I think this is a ruling that debt definitely will make it easier for states to impose restrictions harder Kirk you don't think it's voting rights groups to challenge these kind of restrictions and could really impact the outcome in close elections going forward. Let's bring in our Kate thank you let's bring our Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas up here as Kate was talking about they're at the core of this is do these laws. Discriminate gate discriminate against specific minority groups and they're going to be a lot of groups out there will be disappointed with this decision today. Absolutely a lot of these civil rights leaders are saying this is a solution in search of a problem. That if you look across the board that's just not any hard evidence of widespread election fraud and I can tell you the Justice Department will also be looking very closely. At this ruling in part because they have taken a stance or signaled that they are going to look very closely at many of these new laws have been passed across the country. In the name of election security just last week. They sued the state of Georgia saying that in fact the new law that was recently passed by the Georgia state legislature did in fact. On freely and directly target minorities black Americans in particular so the Justice Department I don't think based on. Some congress this is I had your state will. Look at this law and changed or possess that they won't closely monitored. Many of these in laws with Pierre Thomas forest once again the Supreme Court upholding the Arizona voting laws. Something that will have national implications moving forward as more more states look to enact some of those. New voting laws we level full wrap up today on world news tonight. And we'll also have much more on abcnews.com. And are streaming channel ABC news live for now I'm whit Johnson and New York. This has been a special report from ABC.

