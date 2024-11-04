Survivors of gun violence fight for stricter gun laws as 2024 election nears

ABC News follows gun violence survivors, Drew Spiegel and Gen Z Congressman Rep. Maxwell Frost, across the country as they push for stricter gun laws ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

November 4, 2024

