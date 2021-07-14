Transcript for Texas Democrats meet with key senators on federal voting rights legislation

Republicans have passed at least 28 new election laws and hundreds more have been introduced in state legislatures around the country. The latest battleground over this is in Texas where democratic lawmakers left the state. In an effort to block a bill that would ban 24 hour polling locations and drive through voting. Prohibit election officials from sending absentee ballot applications to people who haven't requested them. And give partisan poll watchers greater access to polling sites among other measures. Now they're putting pressure on congress to pass federal voting legislation in hopes of blocking this. Democratic Texas State representative James teller Rico joins me now for more on this. Congressman thanks for being here. As Cecilia pointed out you know you guys are in DC right now there's enough good viewed bear which means. Your Republican colleagues back in Texas don't have enough people there to be able to hold a vote on the selection bill. But you can't stay there forever so what's the plan now that you're there in Washington. That's exactly right you know we left behind our. In the legislature to come to Washington to demand that our general counterparts to immediate action save our democracy this is bigger then all of us as they're going to be single lawmaker. Generic term. At risk president Biden said it. And we need him yesterday. I hope. Senator and send and other federal lawmakers spoke a look at our example and has some legislators. And use every tool in their toolbox. Do what is necessary to restore order brands across the country not exact but in every state or deliberate and under assault. That it's not like federal lawmakers haven't already been working on trying to get this federal legislation passed but. Key senators including Joseph Manchin who you mention has been adamant one that voter legislation election laws should be bipartisan in his opinion and he said he's blatantly opposed to ending the filibuster in order to get this through I know your meeting with him what are you hoping to change there. They may keywords but you know George Martin knows no call your. My constituents and are. There constitutional rights and got Jeter who writes the ballot box are hundreds enable lose them unless congress now. Now I know there are deliberations. Here are now. But all but it is like your living on borrowed time you're giving. Lawmakers here in TC. Time what form. We can't last forever and we canceled. Much longer we need action. I don't. I don't care how it's done but it I was elected to serve. Community in Texas. And bear democratic. Rice are currently. Under. And so we don't have action. Then they will lose their rights. And so you're good at them slower to smear. Senators good congress leaders and went our president do something do something now. Now I Democrats in congress there in the US congress. They said have been have been working on this but so far they don't have enough votes. To get the d.s election bills passed. The normal way they don't have enough support to end a filibuster so do you see. A realistic possibility of a policy solution coming soon or is this more about rallying around a message at this point. I'm sorry and after reject that. Because I'm a Democrat we're a minority of the minority don't want statewide. Since 1994. The majority and don't majority in San that we hold the governor's mansion. Yeah we don't always go and see my undergrad years at Washington. Majority and house majority in the senate and can't have the White House there are no excuses. Not passing this. Art and butter it's important people I orders on Lewis voting rights. Something get done what they're. A majority of one though is not enough to get this law passed with a filibuster rule in place and right now they do not have the support to undo that filibuster I know that something that. You guys are trying to work on and convince them to go ahead and make a carve out for the upper right now the support is not there for now. And so Texas governor Gregg avid is now threatening to have you in your colleagues. Arrested as soon as you return home there was a bullet on that yesterday as well. Now the N double ACP is telling our Rachel Scott the organization we'll cover Belle costs for any Texas lawmakers. Who face arrest how concerning you. About going back to Texas what happens when you all lead to sea and go home. You know we're certainly basing personal risk but that's nothing compared to the risks are. You just celebrated America's children born board birth. All those years could be Mehrtens permanent. Wrist we don't do something to protect loading right. The country and I'm not worried about the risk. I'll have to do what I do or a cigarette he would owe the constitution. Does. And United States. And you left the stage hurt my constituent. Members are not here. In Washington an oh. Our senators. Well consider our people when they are looking out there auctions to democracy. If it means exemptions the blockbuster. That is a small debate and ensure our due to the most of the actions. It seems those that are opposed to it are worried about setting a precedent here that if we created carve out here then. When Republicans are in the same boat they'll create a carve out there and so on and and same with on the local level with you guys walking out that that that could set a precedent. For other government bodies to start doing the same when Natal like a lot do you worry about that at all. I. Sort of fiddling while Rome burns I come from the state were bidding rights under its right now we are we are at risk of losing. About reasons as. Well enough we created censured but it filibuster or B. Our rules we got it doesn't matter to me as much as my pigeons and Texans won't be able to exercise their constitutional right. Right Texas it represented James Telerate a we appreciate your time today we know it's a busy day and we appreciate you coming on to tell your story to us thank you. You.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.