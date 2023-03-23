TikTok CEO Shou Chew testifies before House committee

"We want TikTok to be a place where teenagers come to learn," Chew said in his opening statement.

March 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live