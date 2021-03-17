Top US officials underline importance of alliance with South Korea

Secretaries Lloyd Austin and Antony Blinken arrived in Seoul, South Korea, their second stop of an Asia trip focusing on revitalizing U.S. alliances.
1:31 | 03/17/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Top US officials underline importance of alliance with South Korea
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

