'That's treason!' Candidates clash over Taliban comment at Arizona Senate debate

More
Rep. Martha McSally and Rep. Kyrsten Sinema are vying for Jeff Flake's seat.
1:05 | 10/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'That's treason!' Candidates clash over Taliban comment at Arizona Senate debate

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58529166,"title":"'That's treason!' Candidates clash over Taliban comment at Arizona Senate debate","duration":"1:05","description":"Rep. Martha McSally and Rep. Kyrsten Sinema are vying for Jeff Flake's seat.","url":"/Politics/video/treason-candidates-clash-taliban-comment-arizona-senate-debate-58529166","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.