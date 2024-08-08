Trump says he has agreed to offer from ABC News to debate Harris

Former President Donald Trump says he has agreed to an offer from ABC News, as well as NBC News and Fox News, to debate Vice President Kamala Harris.

August 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live