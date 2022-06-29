Trump announces he's running for president again amid election backlash

ABC News’ Avery Harper, Morgan Norwood and MaryAlice Parks break down former President Donald Trump’s 2024 bid and what it may mean for the future of the GOP.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live