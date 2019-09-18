Transcript for Trump asks Steve Cortes: ‘Who do you like more, the country or the Hispanics?’

And another great friend of mine somebody that was done. CNN and they didn't like him because he and his new positive and dropped into believing he happens to be Hispanic. He happens to be Hispanic but I'd never quite figured it out. Because he looks more like a lost that I do. I haven't figured out what out but I'll tell you lot there is nobody that loves this country more or Hispanic. More than Steve who attends the. Thank. You. Nobody loves to Hispanics born. What do you like for the country other Hispanics. He says the country I don't know why I they have to go for the Hispanic to via. We had a lot of Hispanics. We love ours.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.