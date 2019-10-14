Transcript for Trump to authorize sanctions on Turkey

President's health announcing he is authorizing sanctions this evening aimed at restraining the Turks assault in Syria. President trump said in a statement he was halting trade negotiations were Turkey and raising steel tariffs. It said he was soon sign an order permitting sanctions to be imposed. This comes a day after he ordered the remaining US forces out of northern Syria.

