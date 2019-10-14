Trump to authorize sanctions on Turkey

President Donald Trump announced Monday he plans to sign an executive order imposing new sanctions against Turkey over the country's invasion into northern Syria.
10/14/19

Transcript for Trump to authorize sanctions on Turkey
President's health announcing he is authorizing sanctions this evening aimed at restraining the Turks assault in Syria. President trump said in a statement he was halting trade negotiations were Turkey and raising steel tariffs. It said he was soon sign an order permitting sanctions to be imposed. This comes a day after he ordered the remaining US forces out of northern Syria.

