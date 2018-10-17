Transcript for Trump awards Medal of Honor to retired Marine Sgt. Maj. John L. Canley

A marine awarded the medal of honor fifty years after he served in Vietnam president trump today awarded the honor to sergeant major John Kennelly. Tush happened a short while ago the White House in 1968. Kelly fend off attacks as he and his troops fought in some way city. Atlanta crossfire battlefields to take wounded Marines safety oldest law suffering his own injuries. In one harrowing engagement after an John wrist his own life. To save the lives of those under his command. Kelly the sixth American to receive the medal of honor. From presidential.

