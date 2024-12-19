Trump backs House GOP accusation Liz Cheney tampered with Jan. 6 committee witness

Cheney called the allegation "a malicious and cowardly assault on the truth."

December 19, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live