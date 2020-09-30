Transcript for Trump and Biden address ballots and voting integrity

All right, gentlemen, final segment. Election integrity. As we meet tonight, millions of Americans are receiving mail-in ballots, are going to vote early. How confident should we be that this will be a fair election and what are you prepared to do over the next five-plus weeks, because it will not only be to election day, but also counting some ballots, mail-in ballots after election day, what are you prepared to do to reassure the American people that the next president will be the legitimate winner of this election, in this final segment, Mr. Vice president, you go first. Prepared to let people vote. They should go to iwillvote.com. Decide how they're going to vote, when, by what means they're going to vote. His own homeland security director and the FBI director says there is no evidence at all that mail-in ballots are a source of being manipulated and cheating. They said that. The fact is that there are going to be millions of people because of covid that are going to be voting by mail-in ballots, like he does, by the way. He sits behind the desk and sends his ballot to Florida, number one. Number two, we're going to make sure that those people who want to vote in person are able to vote because there are enough poll watchers there to make sure they can socially distance. The polls are open on time. And the polls stay open until the votes are counted. And this is all about trying to dissuade people from voting because he's trying to square people into thinking that it's not going to be legitimate. Show up and vote. You will determine the outcome this election. Vote, vote, vote. If you are able to vote early in your state, vote early. If you are able to vote in person, vote in person, vote whatever way is the best way for you, because you will -- he cannot stop you from being able to determine the outcome of this election. And in terms of whether or not, when the votes are counted and they're all counted, that will be accepted. If I win, that will be accepted. If I lose, that will be accepted. But by the way, if, in, he says he's not sure what he's going to accept, well, let me tell you something, it doesn't matter, because if we get the votes, it's going to be all over. He's going to go. He can't stay in power. It won't happen. It won't happen. So vote. Just make sure you understand, you have it in your control to determine what this country's going to look like the next four years. Is it going to change or are you going to get four more years of these lies? Mr. President? Two minutes. So when I listen to Joe talking about a transition, there's been no transition from when I won. I won that election and if you look at crooked Hillary Clinton, if you look at all of the different people, there was no transition, because they came after me, trying to do a coup, they came after me spying on my campaign, they started from the day I won and even before I won, from the day I came down the escalator with our first lady, they were a disaster, they were a disgrace to our country. And we've caught then. We've caught them all. We got it all on tape. We've caught them all. And by the way, you gave the idea for the Logan act against general Flynn. You better look at that. Because we caught you, in a sense. And president Obama was sitting in the office, he knew about it, too. So, don't tell me about a free transition. As far as the ballots are concerned, it's a disaster. A solicited ballot, okay? Solicited, is okay. You are asking, they send it back, you send it back. I did that. If you have an unsolicited, they are sending millions of ballots all over the country. There's fraud, they found them in creeks, they found some with the name trump just happened to have the name trump just the other day in a waste paper basket. They're being sent all over the place. They sent two in a Democrat area, they sent out 1,000 ballots, everybody got two ballots. This is going to be a fraud like you've never seen. The other thing, it's nice on November 3rd, you are watching and you see who won the election. And I think we're going to do well, because people are really happy with the job we've done. But you know what? We won't know -- we might not know for months because these ballots are going to be all take a look at what happened in Manhattan. Look at what happened in new Jersey, look what happened in Virginia and other places. They're not losing 2%, 1%, which, by the way, is too much, an election could be won or lost with that. They're losing 30% and 40%. It's a fraud and it's a shame and can you imagine where they say, you have to have your ballot in by November 10th. November 10th? That means -- that's seven days after the election, in theory, should have been announced. We have major states, all run by Two minutes is two minutes. It's a rigged election. You're going to be able to continue. You have been charging for months that mail-in balloting is going to be a disaster, you say it's rigged, that it's going to lead to fraud, but in 2018, in the last midterm election, 31 million people voted mail-in voting, that was a quarter, more than a quarter of all the voters that year, cast their ballots by mail. Now that millions of mail-in ballots have gone out, what are you going to do about it, and are you counting on the supreme court, including a justice Barrett, to settle any disputes? Yeah, I think I'm counting on them to look at the ballots, definitely. I hope we don't need them, in terms of the election itself. But for the ballots, I think so. Because what's happening is incredible. I just heard, I read today where at least 1% of the ballots for 2016 were invalidated. They take them, we don't like them, we don't like them. What are you going to do about it? Millions of ballots going out right now. You do a solicited ballot -- No, I'm asking you about the fact that millions of people -- You go and vote. You go and vote. I'm saying is -- Like they used to in the old -- you either do, Chris, a solicited ballot, where you are sending it in, they are sending it back and you're sending. They have mailmen with lots of -- did you see what's going on? Look at West Virginia. Mailmen selling the ballots. They are being sold. They're being dumped in rivers. This is a horrible thing for our country. There is no evidence of that. This is not going to end well. This is not going to end well. Vice president Biden -- Five states have had mail-in ballots for the last decade or more. Five. Including two Republican states. And you don't have to solicit the ballot, it's sent to your home. It has to be postmarked by election day. If it doesn't get until until the 7th, 8th, 9th, it still should be counted. He's afraid of counting the votes because of the outcome. You're long. I want to continue with you on this, vice president Biden, because -- Chris, he's so wrong when he makes a statement like that. Excuse me. Vice president Biden, the biggest problem, in fact, over the years with mail-in voting, has not been fraud, histo historically, it's been that sizable numbers, sometimes hundreds of thousands of ballots are thrown out because they have not been properly filled out or there is some other irregularity, missed the so, are you concerned that the supreme court with a justice Barrett will settle any dispute? I'm concerned that any court would settle this, because here's the deal. When you file, when you get a ballot and you fill it out, you're supposed to have an affidavit. If you didn't know, you have someone say that this is me. You should be able to, if, in fact, you can verify that's you when -- before the ballot is thrown out, that's sufficient to be able to count the ballot because someone made a mistake and not dotting the correct I. Who they voted for, testify, say who they voted for, say it's you, that is totally legitimate. All right. No, no. Gentlemen, I have a final question. You know it can't be done. And already there's been fraud. Wait a minute, gentlemen. Final question. In eight states -- We can keep talking. In eight states, election workers are prohibited, currently by law, eight states, from even beginning to process ballots, even take them out of the envelopes and flatten them, until election day. That means that it's likely, because there's going to be a huge increase in mail-in balloting, that we are not going to know on election night who the winner is, that it could be days, it could be weeks. Months. Until we find out who the new president is. So, I -- first, for you, sir, finally, for the vice president, I hope neither of you will interrupt the other. Will you urge your supporters to stay calm during this extended period not to engage in any several unrest and will you pledge tonight that you will not declare victory until the election has been independently certified? President trump? I'm urging my supporters to go into the polls and watch very carefully, because that's what has to happen. I am urging them to do it. As you know, today, there was a big problem. In Philadelphia, they went in to watch. They were called poll watchers, very safe, nice thing. They were thrown out. They weren't allowed to watch. You know why? Because bad things happen in Philadelphia. Bad things. And I am urging -- I am urging my people, I hope it's going to be a fair election. You are urging them what? I am 100% on board, but if I see tens of thousands of ballots being manipulated, I can't go along with that. And I'll tell you what. What does that mean? Does that mean you're going to tell your people to take to the streets? It means you have a fraudulent election. And what would you do about it? They're not equipped -- these people aren't equipped to handle it. Number one. Number two, they cheat. They cheat. Hey, they found ballots in a waste paper basket three days ago and they all had the name, military ballots, they all had the name trump on them. You think that's good? Vice president Biden, final question for you, will you urge your supporters to stay calm while the vote is counted and will you pledge not to declare victory until the election is independently certified? Yes. And here's the deal. They count the ballots, as you pointed out. Some of these ballots in some states can't even be opened until election day. And if there's thousands of ballots, going to take time to do it. By the way, our military. They've been voting by ballots since the end of the civil war, in effect. And that's what's going to happen. Why was it not -- why is it for them somehow not fraudulent? It's the same process. It's honest. No one has established at all that there is fraud related to mail-in ballots, that somehow it's a fraudulent process. It's been established. I asked you, you had an opportunity to respond. They have no what happened. He has no idea what he's talking about. I will accept it. And he will too, you know why? Because once the winner is declared after all the ballots are counted, all the votes are counted, that will be the end of it. That will be the end of it. And if it's me, in fact, fine, if it's not me, I'll support the and I'll be a president not just for the Democrats, I'll be a president for Democrats and Republicans and this guy --

