Transcript for Trump and Biden debate about who would make a better president

radical group. Gentlemen, we're moving onto the trump and Biden records. I'm going to ask a question. When the president seeks a second term, it is generally a referendum on his record. But vice president Biden, you like to quote one of your dad's sayings, which is, don't compare me to the almighty, compare me to the alternative. And in this case, sir, you are the alternative. Looking at both of your records, I'm going to ask each of you, why should voters elect you president over your opponent? President trump, you go first. Two minutes. Because there has never been an administration or president who has done more than I've done in a period of 3 1/2 years. And that's despite the impeachment hoax and you saw what happened today with Hillary Clinton where it was a whole big con job. But despite going through all of these things, where I had to fight both flanks and behind me and above, there have never been an administration that's done what I've done. The greatest, before covid came in, the greatest economy in history. Lowest unemployment numbers. Everything was good. Everything was going -- and by the way, there was unity going to happen. People were calling me for the first time in years, they were calling and they were saying, it's time, maybe, and then what happened? We got hit, but now we're building it back up again. Rebuilding of the military, including space force and all of the other things. A fixing of the V.A., which was a mess under him. 308,000 people died because they didn't have proper health care. And we now have a 91% approval rating at the V.A. We take care of our vets. We rebuilt our military. The job we've done, and some people say maybe the most important, by the end of the first term, I'll have approximately 300 federal judges and court of appeals judges. 300. And hopefully three great supreme court judges, justices. That is a record the likes of which very few people -- and you know one of the reasons I'll have so many judges? Because president Obama and him left me 128 judges to fill. When you leave office, you don't leave any judges, that's like, you just don't do that. They left 128 openings and if I were a member of his party, because they have a little different philosophy, I'd say, if you left us 128 openings, you can't be a good president, you can't be a good vice president. But I want to thank you, because it gives us almost -- it will probably be above that number, by the end of this term, 300 judges, it's a record. Looking at both of your records, why should voters elect you president as opposed to president trump? You have two minutes uninterrupted. Under this president, we've been weaker, sicker, poorer, more divided and more violent. When I was vice president, we inherited a recession, I was asked to fix it, I did. We left him a booming economy and he caused a recession. With regard to being weaker, the fact is that I've gone head-to-head with Putin and made it clear we're not going to take any of his stuff. He still refuses to say anything to Putin about the bounty on the heads of American soldiers. Your son -- No, no. Mr. President -- By the way, my son -- Mr. President, your campaign agreed to both sides would get two-minute answers uninterrupted. Your side agreed to it. Why don't you observe what your campaign agreed to as a ground rule, okay, sir? He never keeps his word. I'm not -- that wasn't a rhetorical question. Can you add back 30 sends? Yes. So, thirdly, we're poorer. The billionaires have gotten much more wealthy, by a tune of over $300 to $400 billion more just since covid. You at home, you got less. You're in more trouble than you were before. In terms of being more violent, when we were in office, there were 15% less violence in America than there is today. He's president of the united it's on his watch. And with regard to more divided, the nation can't stay divided. We can't be this way. And speaking of my son, the way you talk about the military, the way you talk about them being losers and being suckers, my son was in Iraq, he spent a year there, he got the bronze star, he got the con pitch was service medal, he was not a loser. He was a patriot and the people left behind there were heroes. Really? Are you talking about hunter? I'm talking about my son beau Biden. I don't know beau. Hunter got thrown out of the military. That's not true. He wasn't dishonorably discharged. He didn't have a job until you became vice president. None of that is true. He made a fortune in Ukraine, in China, in Moscow. That is simply not true. My son -- He didn't have a job. My son, like a lot of people, like a lot of people we know at home, had a drug problem, he's overtaken it. He's fixed it. He's worked on it. And I'm proud of him. I'm proud ofy son. He wasn't given tens of millions of dollars. That is totally -- We've been through this. I think the American people would rather hear about more

