Transcript for Trump cancels meeting with Putin over Ukraine dispute

President try his meeting with the president a president of Argentina this morning at the G-20 summit but trump already has canceled. What had been a planned summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin's. The president cited Russia's un resolved naval standoff with Ukraine is the reason. The sudden cancellation as a reversal from earlier this week when trump said despite the standoff it was still a good time to meet with. Two.

