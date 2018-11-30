Trump cancels meeting with Putin over Ukraine dispute

Trump said he was doing so because Russia had not returned the Ukrainian boats and sailors it seized after accusing them of illegally entering Russian waters near Crimea.
0:24 | 11/30/18

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump cancels meeting with Putin over Ukraine dispute
President try his meeting with the president a president of Argentina this morning at the G-20 summit but trump already has canceled. What had been a planned summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin's. The president cited Russia's un resolved naval standoff with Ukraine is the reason. The sudden cancellation as a reversal from earlier this week when trump said despite the standoff it was still a good time to meet with. Two.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

