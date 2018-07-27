Now Playing: Trump denies knowing about Trump Tower meeting

Now Playing: Trump thanks Kim Jong Un for returning remains of fallen Korean War soldiers

Now Playing: US economy grew 4.1 percent in 2nd quarter, marking largest spike in years

Now Playing: Michael Cohen makes bombshell claim about Trump

Now Playing: Secretary of Education Betsy Devos' $40 million yacht set adrift on Lake Huron

Now Playing: Trump knew about 2016 meeting with Russians: Cohen

Now Playing: IRS losing money on targeting debts of low-income earners

Now Playing: Hundreds of immigrant children in limbo despite court's deadline

Now Playing: Prosecutors subpoena Trump Organization's chief financial officer

Now Playing: Trump assures farmers he's found trade-war fix: 'We're going to win'

Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Trump Organization CFO called to testify

Now Playing: White House bans pool reporter from Trump event

Now Playing: Van Jones on CNN reporter barred from White House event

Now Playing: CNN reporter barred from White House event after asking questions

Now Playing: Reporter says Sean Spicer 'corrupted discourse for the entire world'

Now Playing: Van Jones weighs in on Trump's private meeting with Putin

Now Playing: Trump claims he 'opened up Europe' for farmers

Now Playing: Lawmakers grill Pompeo over Trump-Putin meeting

Now Playing: House GOP attempting to impeach Rod Rosenstein