Transcript for Trump discusses accepting GOP nomination at Gettysburg or White House

President he had earlier today. Fearing Gettysburg. You for years before they are. What you're thinking behind that as a possible pick. Well I think it's I've been doing it is numerous times to national park to national. Historic site it's incredible. In us the history its incredible actually to me. It was very important place and is a very important place in our country so we're looking at that. And were looking at the white asked the white ass would be. Very much easier for Secret Service you see we're just going on here they're all here. Just like you have your seats they have there seats at the White House so there wouldn't be any expense or any extraordinary expense. And the White House would be a lovely place to do it also least expensive place that you could do would be at the White House. That this is big government. The government expense and I you know look I I watch. Also with governments I watched him make sure that. We do what's right but we're looking at Gettysburg a look at that the lateness and we have other sensitive and I think these would he do really beautiful sets.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.