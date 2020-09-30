Transcript for Trump failed to condemn white supremacists at presidential debate

You have repeatedly criticized the vice presidentcifically calling out antifa and other left wing extremist groups but are you willing tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence at a number of these cities as we saw in Kenosha and as we've seen in Portland. Are you prepared -- Do it. Go ahead, sir. I would say almost everything I see is from the left wing. Not from the right wing. So what are you saying? I'm willing to do anything -- I want to see peace. Then do it, sir. Say it, do it, say it. Do you want to call him -- what do you want to call them. White supremacists. The proud boys. Proud boys, stand back and stand by, but I'll tell you what, I'll tell you what, somebody's got to do something about antifa and the left, because this is not a right wing -- His own FBI director said the left -- Go ahead, sir. Ante that is an idea, not an organization. Not -- that's what his FBI -- his FBI director said. Gentlemen -- No, we're done, sir. We're moving onto the next -- Ante that is not an idea. It's bad. Everybody who tells you the truth has a bad idea. You have no idea. Antifa is a dangerous, radical group. Gentlemen, we're moving onto the trump and Biden records. I'm going to ask a question.

