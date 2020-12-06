Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Transcript for Trump to give nomination acceptance speech in Fla.
Overnight president trump will except the Republican nomination. For reelection in Jacksonville Florida the city was chosen after north Carolina's governor refused to allow a convention in Charlotte without social distancing measures.
