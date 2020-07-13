Transcript for Trump says he has good relationship with Dr. Fauci

Permanent relationship with the actor Chad Chad Chad where. The longtime right from the beginning at trying to do very nice person I don't always agree with a Mike. Closed the border as you know to China a close -- did the ban on China heavily infected. And we saved tens of thousands of lives seductive shots you will admit that it was a good decision was very rarely that was in January. Long before it was. Sort of as the right thing to do I also close the borders to Europe when Italy and couple of other countries over their friend certainly Spain they were having a lot of problems and closed the borders very early. Shortly after I did with China so we saved a lot of lives so we've been a lot of good decisions but do I get along with a very well I like him personally yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.