Transcript for Trump 'not happy' with congressional border deal

Border you have to study it I'm not happy about it it's not doing the trick. But I'm getting things do it and when you add whatever I have to add. It's bull. It's all gonna happen where we're gonna build a beautiful big strong wall that's not gonna let criminals. And traffickers and drug dealers and drugs into our country's very simple it's very simple. We're building a wall. And now saying we're finishing a well what am I happy at first glance I just got to see if he answers no. I'm not from not happen. But am I happy with where we're going up drill. Because we're supplement doing things and moving things around and we're doing things that are fantastic and take in from far less. Really from far less important areas. And dad the bottom line is we're building a lot of wall right now we're building a lot of wall and you think it's easy would building in the face of tremendous obstruction. And tremendous opposition. From a small group of people I don't think you're going to see Asia. I would wanted to. If you did happen as the Democrats vote. And I accepted the first quarter and a proud of what we've accomplished this people learned during that shut down. All about the problems coming in from the southern border except I've always accepted it. But this one I would never accepted it happens but I don't think it's gonna happen but this would be totally other Democrats.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.