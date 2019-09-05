Transcript for Trump holds raucous rally in Florida

And 01 to Washington. President troubles in Panama city beach Florida yesterday for his first campaign rally in the stayed. Since the 2018. Mid term election so I want to bring in Karen Travers at the White House to discuss the highlights. Caring he announced this big 448. Million. Dollars in hurricane recovery funds for the panhandle. I'm can you tell us about that. Yet this is much needed relief for that part of Florida which had substantial. Devastation after the category five hurricane Michael last fall. And the president said this is money that we'll get to people who need it there are still a lot of significant rebuilding and recovery efforts under way. A Rachel Scott was down there early ahead of the president and talk to people who said. They need help they need rebuilding somebody small towns down air along the coast we're just decimated. By the incredible wind and rain from the storm. Kimberly I actually traveled there with the president last fall when he did that first survey the damage and it was incredible to see. Have done a lot of those types of trips but we weren't a black hole for several hours new cell phone service so it was hard in the immediate impact of the storm to get people help. It still sounds like it's been a really tough slog down there several months later. Yes so at this rally it doesn't seem like he was talking much about the the things that are making headlines. But we did hear from Nancy Pelosi. She was at a press conference talking abouts from using his. Executive privilege privilege so let's take a listen to that. Every day there they are advertising their obstruction of justice by ignoring. Subpoenas and by. That. Just declaring that people shouldn't come and speak to congress the administration. Has decided that they are not going to well. Under their oath of office. Yes it Karen. Seems like this will be going back and forth for awhile now. Yes certainly in the inevitable legal battle we'll continue here he had a lot of made headlines from the president yesterday. You have the House Judiciary Committee voting to hold the attorney general in contempt of congress. You have the White House asserting executive privilege on the entire Muller reports. And New York Times story about the president's finances and tax returns from it decade in the mid eighties to the mid nineties yesterday we are gathered on the White House south one shouting questions of the president didn't engage in. Suspected that he would get a weigh in on some of those topics at the rally last night instead he's stuck to Scripps no collusion complete exoneration. That's the lines we have on the Mueller forty wasn't addressing some of the daily headlines. I think we're gonna see the presidents are to ramp up his campaign rallies and focus a lot of his remarks in attention. On that very large democratic field of contenders. Are right Karen Travers at the White House thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.