Transcript for Trump impeachment inquiry explained in 60 seconds

Let's take a step back and look at how this impeachment process could all play out. The speakers authorize six house committees to investigate president trump for impeachable offenses. Those committees are gathering evidence holding hearings are gonna send their strongest cases to the Judiciary Committee. That committee will have the lead role in drafting possible articles of impeachment and voting on whether to send to the full house for a final vote. If a majority to house which is controlled by Democrats approve those charges the president is impeached but is the equivalent of an indictment. Then the whole process moves to the senate which is supposed to hold a trial. Each side chooses lawyers to make a case Chief Justice John Roberts would preside and the senators would act as the jury. We take two thirds of the senate 67 votes convict and remove president trump from office that would meet at least twenty Republican senators. We have to vote to convict which looks unlikely right now. Only two presidents have ever been impeached Andrew Johnson an 1868 Bill Clinton in 1998. Both survived trial in the senate and state in office. Richard mr. Nixon also faced impeachment that he resign in 1974. That was clear the house and impeach and the senate was almost certain. To convict.

