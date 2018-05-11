Transcript for Trump makes final push in battleground states as midterm election nears

Tomorrow at your thoughts. You can stop the radical resistance in its tracks. I remember they said well the people who still are holding for Tuesday. And did you show up would Tuesday. Other mid term elections used to be like Laurie denying. You remember what they where people's admitted they say what is that what is right now it's like the hottest thing I mean who. Even heard of mid term that I didn't know what it as I've got a lot of people's outlook retirements but now watching every single minute. And I'm going out to vote. But the keys you have to go out of because it is said I am on the ticket. Tomorrow the people of Ohio. Are going to elect. Mike don't line. At a Republican John. We keep the matter. Economic boom surging. Full speed ahead Mike DeWine boy he is fighting these great. And I know his opponent he's a disaster.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.