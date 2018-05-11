Trump: 'Probably' won't meet with Putin in Paris

More
President Donald Trump says he probably won't meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Paris, but will meet with him at the G-20 gathering of world leaders this year in Argentina.
0:26 | 11/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump: 'Probably' won't meet with Putin in Paris

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58980716,"title":"Trump: 'Probably' won't meet with Putin in Paris","duration":"0:26","description":"President Donald Trump says he probably won't meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Paris, but will meet with him at the G-20 gathering of world leaders this year in Argentina.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-meet-putin-paris-58980716","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.