Trump mocks Democrats, says they would have leaked Soleimani decision

More
At a rally Thursday night, Trump further defended his decision to take out top Iranian military Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
3:35 | 01/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump mocks Democrats, says they would have leaked Soleimani decision

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:35","description":"At a rally Thursday night, Trump further defended his decision to take out top Iranian military Gen. Qassem Soleimani.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"68183665","title":"Trump mocks Democrats, says they would have leaked Soleimani decision","url":"/Politics/video/trump-mocks-democrats-leaked-soleimani-decision-68183665"}