New Orleans attack suspect’s truck had ‘tires screeching’: Witness

Dan McFee describes his close encounter with the suspect’s vehicle while standing on Canal Street.

January 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live