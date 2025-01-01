New Orleans attack is ‘horrific incident’: Biden

ABC News’ Elizabeth Schulze reports on President Biden’s and President-elect Donald Trump’s responses to the fatal attack.

January 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live