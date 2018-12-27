Transcript for Trump gets political on first visit to combat zone

Ari let's get right to it president purpose back in the US after that surprise trip to the war zone his first. In two years as president but he's facing a lot on his agenda once he gets back here. To Washington DC are tariff on Larry is joining us from from Washington bureau right now Tara of course the shutdown enters it. Another day and there are many other things on his list. That's right it why is a surprise secret message mission he left that almost midnight on Christmas. To head out to Iraq he talked about what it was like the security on the ground the kind of obstacles it takes to get someone. President. 28 combat zone and it's the first time that he's visiting a combat zone he took some heat for that it still must his second year in office. I'm and so by this point President Obama had already been did to combat zones so. You know Syria's describing. What it was like landing in a rock. Repeat dog didn't play with all windows closed with no lights on whatsoever. Anywhere. Pitch black decision. And so as you can see obviously this was a logistical issue that we it's seen as it made me he had decided last minute to go I visit the troops on the holidays what they shut down and being stuck at the White House he didn't go to his resort in Florida and Ambac. White House official tells me that it was in the works for six weeks he hinted attic for awhile as well he really was slammed over Thanksgiving for still. Pat not having seen the troops yet I'm in action and have it he had a real lessons when he showed up. Heat defended his decision to pull out 2000 troops from Syria. And he also told those troops in Iraq that they would have to step up if ice is reemerged in Syria that he would use Iraq as a base to deal with the issue over there and of course he praised those troops. Four are really taking down the cal state. States did not continue to be the policeman of the world. Great job I looked at a map. And two years ago. British. A lot of red all over that map and now you have a couple little spots and that's happening very quickly but not this suckers of the world. We're no longer the suckers folks. He told us troops said he plans to he will not withdraw any troops from Iraq. Although we have reporting that he's planning to pull out almost half the troops. Out of Afghanistan which is obviously a much more dangerous situation at this point. And the president obviously was really making the holidays forty troops some of them that have been out there for multiple hop multiple holiday season then and you know these kind of trips go along way. Can this. Yeah they do a lot of people giving him however as they do some heat for his speech to those troops saying it sounded more like a campaign speech than it did. Sound like. And at a boy are trying to rally the troops up as we mentioned though he is facing that shut down once back here and back to business. Any movement in that at all in the talks. Really negotiations have been at a standstill senate is back in session today that they come in at 4 o'clock this afternoon. And he's face somehow miraculously strike a deal rain now. It would still take another 24 hours for the house to returning to vote on the bill and they agree on he really doesn't look like this is gonna happen before the new year. Does that he'll be off over the weekend and really both sides of Doug and president prompt in his latest week you blame the Democrats again said we need a border Juan and made this really shocking claims. That he's federal workers are actually all Democrats and the Democrats are hurting their own base by. Allowing the shut down to continue but. But we're not that bad that actual assertion is is not based in fact. So the federal Democrats are the lines that are not getting a paycheck not the Republicans are still the right thing acted I retire from Larry joining us from the bureau in Washington Tara thank you so much.

