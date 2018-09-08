Trump has privately expressed openness to broad criminal justice reform

Trump met with Republican Sens. Mike Lee, Lindsey Graham, Tim Scott and Chuck Grassley last week to discuss a comprehensive prison-reform bill that would address both prison and sentencing reform.
0:41 | 08/09/18

Transcript for Trump has privately expressed openness to broad criminal justice reform
There's word that president trump may be willing to support broader prison reform of any first indicated he's addressing the issue a state leaders today. Sources say the president may support a modified version of a house bill that calls for more changes to print his prison sentencing guidelines. Those changes could include reducing the mandatory life sentence. For some drug offenses and drug administration is slapping more trade sanctions on Russia as punishment for a nerve agent attack in Britain. A former Russian spy and his daughter were poisoned in March and barely survived. Now the US Britain France and Germany had previously condemned the attack as a breach of international law. The Russian embassy accuses the U less of making far fetched accusations.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

