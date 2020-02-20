Transcript for Trump says he will let ‘the process play out’ in Roger Stone case

So before you order further I want to address today's sentencing of a man Roger Stone Roger Stone. He's become big part of the news over the last little while. And I'm following this very closely and I want to see it play out. To its fullest because Roger has a very good chance of exaggeration in my opinion. I've known. You people understand that probably better than anybody in the room I've known Roger Stone and his wife who's really a terrific woman. For a long time and Rodgers definitely a character. Everybody sort of does righteous. Everybody knows and most people like them some people probably don't but I do and I always have. He's a Smart guy. He's a little different. But those are sometimes the most interesting. But he's a good person. He Stanley is fantastic. He's got a fantastic for them. And is always a reason for that isn't there. Roger was never involved in. The trump campaign. For president he was involved. Think early on long before I announced he may have to and a little consulting work or something but he was not involved. When I ran for president. And he's a person who again he knows a lot of people having to do with politics his whole life is politics that's what he has. And it's my strong opinion. That. The Foreman of the jury. The woman who was in charge of the jury. It's totally tainted when you take a look how can you have a person like this. She was the anti trump activist. Can you imagine us. You wouldn't know about a bad jury anybody you know about that no. These people know more about bad juries and everybody here including their sheriff and now Mara and everybody. They know about managers we adapted to save too much a let's not say in front of more cameras and those. But you're my experts okay. Now but this is a woman. Who. Well isn't anti trump Paris is totally. Now I don't know this is a fact. But she had a horrible. Social media account the thing she said on the account were unbelievable. She didn't reveal that. When she was to those. And geez I guess from what I hear very strong woman very dominant cars. So she can get people to do whatever she wants. If you get on that she became the four person four woman. On the jury. I assume they asked her a question do you have any by christianity she didn't say that so. Is that it defrauding of the court you tell me. But does this undermine our fair system of justice how can you have a person. Like this speech she delete her socially can't. And when Roger was. Determined. By the same jury to be guilty. Before the G edge issue decisions. And he was determined to be guilty. And she east. Going. And why. It's very happy. And she started saying things are people so that's strange. That strange and then they started looking in helping him did you April tainted so badly it's not fair. It's not fair. And you know it's not happening to a lot of other people. Because you could look I won't name names but everybody knows who I'm talking about what's happening over the nobody. Nobody. There are people that are. Even in Roger stone's basic business of politics. That we're going to be in big trouble. Well known people the biggest people big trouble they were forced to leave their firm. One man was forced to leave his forearm and he was going to bad things were gonna happen to him the following day nothing happens. Nothing happened. He was the biggest. Nothing happened. But it happened there I just. And it happened to general Flynn. Had happened to won't name names have been to a lot of people. And destroyed a lot of people's lives. And I'm here to make a fair system again. Rodgers this is not somebody who worked in my campaign. I know Roger but a lot of people notoriety everybody sort of does stretch. And tell what happened to him. He's unbelievable they say he lives. But other people like to. Just to mention call me laugh. McCain who. Lisa page. Her love where. Struck peavy struck. Lie. You know who these people just trust me they were alive. Yet people that forged documents. Unit people that wrote fake Jesse case. And brought him to the FBI. And use people and the Justice Department to get him to the FB. And these people know in the front row you know better than anybody in this room what the hell I'm talking about problem. I'm only responding to yet not even talk and to the folks. But they get it better than anybody to. Lot of bad things happening we're cleaning that would cleaning the swamp we draining the swamp I just never knew how deep the swap wives. So if this woman was tainted I hope the judge will flying. That she was tainted and if she isn't tainted that will be fine too but I'm not gonna do anything in terms of the great powers bestowed upon president of the United States I want the process to plea. I think that's the best thing to. Eat those I'd love to see. Roger he's. And love to see it happened because I personally think he was treated very unfairly. To talk about with witness tampering. But. A man that he was can't bring didn't seem to have much of a problem whether you think they know each other for years. And it's not like that can't bring that I see. When television when you watch a movie that's cool pampering. With guns to people's heads and lots of other things so witnessed what it is maybe there was tampering and may be there was. But I'm gonna let the media know that I. Going to watch the process of they're watching very closely and at some point I'll make a determination. But Roger Stone. And everybody has to be treated fairly and this has not been a fair process OK yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.